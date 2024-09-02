Top insurance headlines for the week: August 26-31

Reuters

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Asian share markets got off to a quiet start on Monday as investors braced for a data-packed week culminating in a U.S. jobs report that could decide whether a rate cut expected this month will be regular or super-sized. A holiday in the United States and Canada made for thin liquidity, while wins for far-right parties in German state elections added a fresh layer of political uncertainty. The dollar was hanging on to gains made on Friday after upbeat spending figures led markets to trim the chance of a half-point easing from the Federal Reserve.