Top insurance headlines for the week: August 26-31
We are continuing to cover the price of paradise and the state of insurance with the top insurance headlines for the week.
Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY ) will pay a dividend of CA$1.42 on the 22nd of November. Even though the dividend went...
Canadian retirees need to earn above the maximum pensionable earnings threshold of $68,000 to be eligible for the maximum CPP payout. The post Here’s How Much You Should Earn to Claim the Maximum CPP Benefit of $1,937.73! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
If the plan were to be enacted, folks like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos could be writing one-time checks for tens of billions.
Chase-ing a stronger America while curbing spending is tricky business.
It looks like Canadian National Railway Company ( TSE:CNR ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The...
REITs can be some of the best ways to get in on long-term passive income that's dished out monthly. And these should climb higher this fall! The post The Top Canadian REITs to Buy This Fall! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
(Bloomberg) -- Landlords for offices, apartment complexes and other commercial real estate have $1.5 trillion of debt due by the end of next year, and about a quarter of that borrowing could be hard to refinance, according to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat LonelinessTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi Surge
TSX stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) produce dividends that can be reduced by the dividend tax credit. The post CRA Money: 3 Benefits to Claim in 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
PDD Holdings, the parent company of Chinese e-commerce giants Temu and Pinduoduo, has a cash pile that totals $38 billion, according to the FT.
As the overall cost of living becomes more pricey and wages don't keep up with skyrocketing home prices, many would-be buyers may feel frustrated at having their homeownership dreams sidelined....
Chinese semiconductor start-up Xiangdixian Computing Technology has reportedly collapsed amid a cash crunch and dismissed all employees, highlighting difficulties faced by domestic chip firms despite a nationwide self-sufficiency push. Xiangdixian, based in China's southwestern city of Chongqing, held an all-staff meeting on Friday where it announced the dissolution of the company, terminating the contracts of nearly 400 employees, according to reports from local media such as ijiwei and TMTPost
We recently compiled a list of Jim Cramer’s 10 Stock Picks You Shouldn’t Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against Jim Cramer’s other top stock picks. Jim Cramer reacted to Monday’s market by questioning if there’s any money left to invest and why mutual […]
Contrary to popular opinion, budgeting doesn't have to be a pain. In fact, it can be stupidly simple -- as long as you have the right hacks. Find Out: I'm a Financial Advisor: 5 Things the Middle...
These two stocks can serve as safety anchors in shaky markets. The post 2 Rock-Solid Stocks for an Up-and-Down Market appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Asian share markets got off to a quiet start on Monday as investors braced for a data-packed week culminating in a U.S. jobs report that could decide whether a rate cut expected this month will be regular or super-sized. A holiday in the United States and Canada made for thin liquidity, while wins for far-right parties in German state elections added a fresh layer of political uncertainty. The dollar was hanging on to gains made on Friday after upbeat spending figures led markets to trim the chance of a half-point easing from the Federal Reserve.
CPP users can boost their annual pension payouts by using the available retirement accounts. The post Boost Your CPP Payouts by $3,800 Annually: Here’s How appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Key Insights Institutions' substantial holdings in NVIDIA implies that they have significant influence over the...
For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies...
‘If you take shortcuts, you’re going to get what you pay for.’