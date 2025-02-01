Top interiors picks for 2025: what our favourite London designers are buying for their own homes

Lucinda Chambers has a set of prints by Véronique Villaret on her shopping list this year (Getty Images for Strathberry)

Scribbled on a jotter by the fridge or carefully colour-coded in a spreadsheet, lists are always revealing —whether they’re for groceries, countries to visit or beautiful objects to brighten up your home.

Which is why we asked a set of tastemakers what’s on their interiors to-do list for 2025.

From playful wallpaper to unique lighting, these ideas might spark a list of your own ...

The artwork nobody else will have

Lucinda Chambers, co-founder of Collagerie

Four prints by Véronique Villaret, £400 from Collagerie (Collagerie)

The walls of Chambers’s west London house are laden with art, but she’s reshuffling her collection to welcome a new quartet to her sitting room.

Having found Véronique Villaret, a French artist who collaborates with Christian Dior and Pierre Frey, on Instagram, she invited her to be part of Collagerie’s Art Shop.

“They’re just so sensational and uplifting,” she says of Villaret’s graphic schemes.

Chambers has them made to order by a print-maker in Somerset and if you buy them framed, the box mounts are lined in gloriously clashing tones. “People can’t believe they are prints,” she says.

Set of four prints by Véronique Villaret (£400, collagerie.com)

The coffee machine — but make it brutalist

Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead, 2LG Studio

Anza coffee machine, £969 from ssense.com (ssense)

“We take our coffee as seriously as we take our fashion,” laughs Cluroe — a lover of an oat milk flat white — speaking for both himself and plain black-sipping Whitehead, his partner in life, work and design.

“When we discovered Anza while browsing one of our favourite fashion stores online, it was love at first sight!” he says.

California-based Anza is best known for its directional coffee machine wrapped in hand-cast concrete.

“It’s cool yet timeless and is definitely on our purchase list this year,” says Cluroe.

The couple have already made a big 2025 investment in the form of a new property in Shoreditch, which needs renovating.

Surely this brutalist bit of kit can wait? “We spend so much locally on take-out coffee we want to up our at-home game,” justifies Cluroe. Who are we to argue?

Anza coffee machine (£969, ssense.com)

The beautiful big light

Charlie Porter, founder of Tat London

Cloche pendant, £450 from Palefire (Supplied)

“Pendant lights are a bit of a bugbear of mine,” admits Porter, adding: “I think so many are ghastly. So when I see one that catches my eye, they stay with me for some time.”

Enter south London lighting studio Palefire. Its flamboyant styles seek to challenge the minimalist aesthetic dominating the middle market.

Porter has her eye on the cloche pendant light adorned with serpentine swirls, which is crafted from paper pulp and features an adjustable cord to get the mood just right.

“When I moved into my house, I was fortunate enough to buy an Alex Robinson Wobble light, which I’d first seen years before in (antiques consultant) Guy Tobin’s house,” she says.

“This Palefire style is just the piece I need to add an artistic flair to my landing.”

Cloche pendant (£450, palefirestudio.com)

The bougie lamp

Maximilian Hurd, creative consultant

Murano glass table light by Green Wolf Lighting, £570, abask.com (Supplied)

Hurd is another aesthete who is “manic” (in his own words) about ambient lighting.

“It can make or break a room,” he explains. “Too bright and you’re sitting in a dentist’s chair, too dark and before you know it you’ve gone to put your glass down and it’s ended up all over your new carpet.

“You want to be able to see people’s faces, but not their pores.”

His solution? Green Wolf’s portable Murano glass lamps, each of which is a miniature artwork in its own right.

His choice is designed by Solange Azagury-Partridge. “In a small space it’s helpful to have pieces that are easily movable: foot stools that can become tables, tables that can become seats; and lamps that can be moved to highlight or hide areas of your choice,” Hurd says.

“That’s why I love rechargeable, cord-free lighting, you can plonk it down wherever and it will quite literally light up the room.”

Murano glass table light by Green Wolf Lighting (£570, abask.com)

For pretty walls

Linda Boronkay, interior designer

Eyelash wallpaper in tobacco, £240 for a 10m roll from Beata Heuman (Supplied)

Former Soho House designer Boronkay is in the middle of renovating her own home.

On her moodboard is Beata Heuman’s eyelash wallpaper. “I find myself drawn to it because it reflects my love for graphic patterns while adding a touch of playful intrigue,” says Boronkay.

“The hidden eyes tucked away in the design inject a whimsical element that rewards closer inspection, inviting viewers to take a second glance.

“I always value designs that tell a subtle story and bring a sense of surprise to a space, making this wallpaper very fitting to my creative vision,” she says.

Eyelash wallpaper in tobacco (£240 for a 10m roll, beataheuman.com)

For a floor with personality

Whinnie Williams, co-founderof Poodle & Blonde

Marlborough porcelain parquet tiles in forest green gloss, £79 for a box of 28, capietra.com (Supplied)

To know Williams is to know of the designer’s unbridled affection for all things retro.

Rather than covet a wooden floor like everybody else, she’s eyeing up some deliciously glossy green tiles.

“I want to lay them in a finger block pattern across my lounge and open-plan kitchen space,” she explains.

“The green makes it more of a feature, and it is such a great ‘neutral’ in keeping with my love of the mid-century palette.”

Marlborough porcelain parquet tiles in forest green gloss (£79 for a box of 28, capietra.com)

Don’t forget your frames

Laura Jackson, broadcaster and co-founder of Glassette

Astral blooms print by Rose England, £50 from glassette.com (Supplied)

“Whether you opt for bold, contemporary pieces or timeless classics, art can be the best conversation-starter for guests,” says hosting supremo Jackson, whose home features a mix of intriguing photography, canvases and prints.

“A new piece or a fun frame is such an easy way to express your own personal style,” she adds.

Don’t be afraid to mix and match: on Jackson’s wishlist is a red and cream striped frame by Studio Simone, paired with a more subdued print by Rose England.

Tomato mayo frame by Studio Simone (£75); astral blooms print by Rose England (£50, both glassette.com)

For zen surroundings

Alexandria Dauley, interior designer

Limewash paint, from £30 for a litre, bauwerkcolour.com (Supplied)

Dauley has used limewash from Bauwerk — a German brand — so much in her work that she’s now coveting it for own home.

“I love how it adds a layer of dimension and character to any space,” she says.

“In the same way I approach each of my projects, the lifestyle and wellbeing of the client (in this case, yours truly), should be the primary consideration — and limewash is perfect for creating a ‘sanctuary-like’ space.”

Limewash paint (From £30 for a litre, bauwerkcolour.com)