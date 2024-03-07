Top KC Royals prospects to play in MLB showcase game. Here’s the complete roster

The Kansas City Royals will showcase their top organizational prospects in Major League Baseball’s inaugural Spring Breakout game.

The Royals prospects will play top prospects from the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization. The exhibition will take place on March 17 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Central Time.

Only minor-league prospects will play in the Spring Breakout game. The Royals and Brewers will also play a regularly scheduled spring game the same day, at 6:05 p.m. Central Time.

Coverage of the exhibition will be available on the MLB’s digital platforms: MLB.com, MLB.TV and the MLB app.

The Royals’ contingent of Spring Breakout players will include top overall prospect Blake Mitchell. The Royals selected Mitchell with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He recorded five hits in 13 games during rookie ball last season.

Mitchell will be joined on the prospects roster by KC minor-leaguers Cayden Wallace, Ben Kudrna, Frank Mozzicato, Mason Barnett, Blake Wolters, Gavin Cross and Tyler Gentry.

The Royals added Gentry and reliever Will Klein to their 40-man roster this offseason. Both players, alongside Barnett and Chandler Champlain, received an invitation to MLB spring training.

Carter Jensen, Javier Vaz and Peyton Wilson also logged playing time late in games last season. Jensen gained experience behind the plate and Vaz made a terrific sliding catch against the Los Angeles Angels.

Fans will also get a look at some former first-round picks. Kansas City selected Cross with the ninth pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Meanwhile, Mozzicato was selected seventh overall in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Mozzicato posted a 4.65 ERA in 21 starts across two minor-league levels last year. Cross hit .203 with 12 home runs and 58 RBIs in High-A and Double-A combined.

Royals Spring Breakout Game Roster

Here’s the Royals’ full roster for the Spring Breakout game.

*Top 30 players in parentheses

Pitchers: Ben Kudrna (No. 4), Frank Mozzicato (No. 5), Mason Barnett (No. 6), Blake Wolters (No. 7), Chandler Champlain (No. 12), Will Klein (No. 19), Noah Cameron (No. 21), Hunter Owen (No. 23), Steven Zobac (No. 25), Hiro Wyatt (No. 26), Eric Cerantola (No. 27), Henry Williams (No. 29), Andrew Hoffman, Anderson Paulino.

Catchers: Blake Mitchell (No. 1), Carter Jensen (No. 11), Ramon Ramirez (No. 15).

Infielders: Cayden Wallace (No. 3), Austin Charles (No.13), Trevor Werner (No. 20), Peyton Wilson (No. 24), Daniel Vazquez (No. 28), Brett Squires.

Outfielders: Gavin Cross (No. 8), Tyler Gentry (No. 10), Javier Vaz (No. 16), Carson Roccaforte (No. 17).