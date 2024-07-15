Top Local News Headlines for Monday, July 15
Top Local News Headlines for Monday, July 15
Top Local News Headlines for Monday, July 15
You never heard Khabib Nurmagomedov use the F-word or the B-word during his UFC career – until now.
The Princess of Wales had a special guest with her as she made a rare public appearance amid her cancer treatment
Princess Charlotte accompanied her mom to Wimbledon while Prince George joined his dad at the Euro soccer finals, but Prince Louis missed both events
LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, handed Carlos Alcaraz the champion's trophy after the Wimbledon men's final at the All England Club on Sunday in only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Former NFL receiver Jacoby Jones, whose 108-yard kickoff return in 2013 remains the longest touchdown in Super Bowl history, has died. He was 40.
Police came to the Sabor Colombiano restaurant on South Union Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a fight. Two people were hospitalized.
Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf Schumacher has confirmed that he's now in a happy relationship with a mystery man.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi's night ended early during the Copa America final when he emotionally exited the field in the 64th minute with an apparent leg injury on Sunday night, and cameras showed him later on the bench with a badly swollen right ankle.
More Copa América action continues on Saturday as Canada and Uruguay fight for third place.The South Americans opened the scoring when Rodrigo Bentancur swivelled in the box after a corner and roofed...
Princess Kate made a stunning return to the public eye at Wimbledon on Sunday, joined by Princess Charlotte who had the sweetest reaction to meeting Carlos Alcaraz. See video.
The Prince of Wales brought Prince George to Germany for the final round of the tournament
Kate's sartorial choices pay tribute to the prestigious tournament's rich heritage. How her fashion choice embodied modern elegance and royal tradition - Read More
Nothing like a little friendly banter before an afternoon on the course.
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s voice carries great weight, having just led the Gamecocks to an undefeated 2024 NCAA season. On Saturday morning, Staley gave her opinion on a hot-button of the moment: the race for WNBA Rookie of the Year between Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and the equally impressive Angel Reese …
Andre Agassi was spotted in the royal box at Wimbledon. The tennis legend stepped out in SW19 to watch the Gentlemen's Singles final.
FORT WORTH — Right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday night with their first pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft.
Prior to the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia, many people were stuck outside closed gates, which had earlier been breached by "unruly" un-ticketed fans.
Marc Cucurella has fired back at Gary Neville after the pundit suggested he would prevent Spain from winning Euro 2024.Cucurella has struggled during his time at Chelsea and Neville suggested the left...
Englishman comes through on third hole of sudden-death playoff in Nicholasville.
The young princess' ensemble made a sartorial nod to Spain's uniform colors at the match on Sunday.