Top News Headlines for Friday, May 31

- HuffPost
Donald Trump Spokesperson’s Hot Take On His Conviction Has Critics Cackling
Liz Harrington’s response to the former president’s hush money trial verdict raised eyebrows all around.
- People
'Dine and Dash' Couple Jailed After Racking Up ‘Huge' Restaurants Bills: ‘Brazen Offending’
Married Welsh couple Ann and Bernard McDonagh failed to pay bills at five restaurants
- Miami Herald
Miami-Dade man recorded rape of a Palm Beach schoolgirl. He had her sell the videos
Before meeting, he asked her what she would want to eat because “...I am nice. I’m not I’m not just gonna rape you...without like feeding you. That’s horrible lol.” He tried to do the same thing with a Broward girl.
- CBC
A tale of two convoy trials
The three of them once stood side-by-side as road captains of a historic protest.Now, more than two years after thousands of honking vehicles rolled through Ottawa in what became known as the Freedom Convoy, two narratives are emerging in court — potentially splitting the fates of Pat King, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.Factually, they are separate cases. King is being tried alone, whereas Lich and Barber are co-accused in their trial.And while the two trials share many similarities, including th
- CBC
Calgary man accused of murdering wife is in hospital 'for months,' judge hears
A Calgary man accused of murdering his 25-year-old wife is in hospital, where he is expected to remain for several months, a judge heard Thursday.Manpreet Kaur, 25, was killed in her northeast home on April 21.Her husband, Maninderpreet Singh, 22, is charged with second-degree murder.On the morning of April 21, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress.Despite first responders' efforts to save her, Kaur died in her home. Sing
- WCVB - Boston
Trump's lawyers asked judge to overrule jury's decision
Immediately after the verdict, Donald Trump's lawyer asked the judge to overrule the jury's decision, but the judge swiftly dismissed that motion to acquit, and scheduled sentencing for July 11th.
- The Canadian Press
Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects. Toronto police have said two suspects fired shots shortly before 5 a.m. last Saturday at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School and that no one was injured, though there was damage to the building. Police say their hate crime unit is involved in the investigation, but that it is too early
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street confirms Roy Cropper's fate after murder attempt
Coronation Street has revealed Roy Cropper's fate following a murder attempt by the terrorist Griff Reynolds.
- INSIDER
An ex-banker was sentenced to death in China for taking $151 million in bribes even after he gave tip-offs to authorities
A Tianjin court said Bai Tianhui made "great contributions" to other investigations but wouldn't receive a lighter sentence.
- Yahoo Sports
Charges against Scottie Scheffler dropped in police incident during PGA Championship
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
- Canadian Press Videos
Police say several people have been hurt in a stabbing in the German city of Mannheim
An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt. Police said the incident happened shortly after 11.30 a.m. They said in a statement that there was no longer any danger to the public. There was no immediate word on the motive. The incident happened on the Marktplatz, a square in Mannheim’s downtown area.
- The Daily Beast
Deflated Trump Compares Himself to Mother Teresa While Jury Deliberates
Having spent the past few weeks reading out favorable op-eds from his favorite Fox News legal experts, a glum Donald Trump emerged from the courthouse on Wednesday morning and seemed to come to terms that a conviction is likely in his hush-money trial.The former president went so far in setting the expectations that the jury would convict him of falsifying business records that he exclaimed: “Mother Teresa could not beat these charges!”After the prosecution wrapped up its case on Tuesday night b
- People
Mo. Mother Allegedly Walked into Police Station, Told Officers She Shot Daughter and Drowned Son
Ashley Parmeley, 36, allegedly pulled up to the police station with her deceased daughter in her car after drowning her son in a fountain, say authorities
- The Canadian Press
Clerk over Alex Murdaugh trial spent thousands on bonuses, meals and gifts, ethics complaint says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials have filed 76 counts of ethics violations against the court clerk who handled the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Rory McIlroy regrets getting ‘deeply involved’ in PGA Tour-LIV controversy while Mackenzie Hughes wins the press conferences (again) as voice of reason
"I don't think the money that's going around is sustainable for golf."
- CNN
‘His face was red’: Reporter describes Trump in court as verdict was read
CNN’s Kara Scannell reports on how Donald Trump reacted to the events inside the courtroom as a jury returned a guilty verdict against in his hush money trial.
- People
Massachusetts Fugitive Known as 'Bad Breath Rapist' Arrested in California After 16 Years on the Run
"The unwavering dedication by law enforcement to locate and arrest [Tuen Lee] hopefully brings peace of mind to the victim and her family," said inspector Sean LoPiccolo
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Dallas Stars are suddenly faced with a major problem to reach the Stanley Cup
The Dallas Stars lose defenseman Chris Tanev to a “lower body” injury which exposes a weakness for the team.
- Yahoo Sports
Chiefs' Harrison Butker may be removed from kickoffs due to new NFL rules
Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said kicker Harrison Butker may be removed from kickoffs. But not because of Butker's recent controversial remarks.
- CBC
Calgary daycare worker who slapped, dragged and threw down baby pleads guilty to assault
WARNING: This article contains graphic descriptions of assault.A Calgary daycare worker pleaded guilty to assault Thursday, admitting to abusing a 13-month-old baby several times over three different days.Rita Niure, 30, worked at Kidzee Early Learning and Daycare in the northeast in December 2022 when the incidents took place.The baby's identity is protected by a publication ban. CBC News will call him RD.Prosecutor Rebecca Ross proposed a four-to-six month jail sentence followed by a year of p