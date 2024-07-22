Top News Headlines for July 22, 2024

Latest Stories
- BuzzFeed
A Urologist Shared The Single Question He Asks Every Patient, And It Can Reveal A Lot About Your Health
This doctor's golden rule? “You should be thinking about nothing when you're peeing."
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
2024 British Open prize money payouts for each player at Royal Troon
This is the biggest purse in the history of the Open Championship.
- USA TODAY Sports
Jake Paul's message to Mike Tyson after latest victory: 'I'm going to take your throne'
Jake Paul turned his attention squarely back to "Iron Mike" after defeating "Platinum Mike."
- 90min Articles
Bayern Munich confirm 'clear' ultimatum to Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has revealed they have given Alphonso Davies an ultimatum, confirming they will let his contract expire if he chooses not to sign an extension this summer....
- MMA Junkie
Mike Perry: Conor McGregor can’t fire me from BKFC after Jake Paul loss
Conor McGregor says Mike Perry is fired. Mike Perry says that's not possible.
- Barca News Network
‘Look at how he plays’… €120m Barcelona player used as an example to critique Alphonso Davies
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesFC Barcelona currently houses some of Europe’s most elite young talents. Many of these promising youngsters have even come out of the club’s own youth academy....
- The Canadian Press
Lakers shut down Bronny James after back-to-back promising performances
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bronny James was a spectator on Saturday after the Los Angeles Lakers determined that they have seen all they need out of the NBA's most talked-about rookie.
- People
Alyssa Milano Says Son’s Baseball Team 'Came in 3rd Out of 70 Teams’ After She Received Criticism for Fundraising for Them
"The money we raised ensured every child on the team was able to participate and make the trip with their families," the actress wrote on Instagram
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Nick Dunlap, still just 20, wins 2024 Barracuda Championship for second PGA Tour title
This time, Dunlap gets to cash the winner's check.
- The Canadian Press
Ron Washington gifted ball by Kevin Pillar from the final out of the Angels' final Coliseum visit
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The ball from the final out safely in Kevin Pillar's glove, teammate Jo Adell reminded the veteran center fielder he might just want to keep this one.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
2024 Dana Open prize money payouts for every LPGA player
The $1,750,000 purse is one of the smallest on tour.
- People
Travis Kelce Rocks Bold Mustache After Returning to Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp: 'Killa Stache Is Back'
The Chiefs tight end is back on the field after spending his summer filming a new TV series and joining Taylor Swift onstage during her Eras Tour
- Yahoo Canada Style
Canadian Olympian Alannah Yip talks 'empowering' decision to embrace hair loss: 'I was losing enormous amounts of hair'
The 30-year-old athlete was diagnosed with alopecia in 2023 after she began losing "fistfuls" of hair.
- Anfield Watch
Record-breaking agreement 'close' for long-term Mo Salah replacement
How do you go about replacing Mohamed Salah? That's a conundrum Liverpool have been juggling for the last couple of seasons now.Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017, has been instrumental in ...
- The Canadian Press
Ohtani hits 473-foot homer that clears bleachers at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani made his 30th home run in Dodger blue a memorable one.
- The Canadian Press
James hits game winner with 8 seconds left, US avoids upset and escapes South Sudan 101-100
LeBron James saved the U.S. from what would have been a stunning loss. James’ layup with 8 seconds left was the go-ahead basket Saturday, and the U.S. Olympic team that'll soon head to the Paris Games escaped with a 101-100 win over South Sudan in London, rallying from a 16-point deficit to avoid perhaps the biggest upset in the program's history. South Sudan, the African nation that gained its independence just 13 years ago and is about to play in the Olympics for the first time, led for more t
- The Canadian Press
Dan Brown's top 10 finish earns him British Open spot for 2025 and nice paycheck
TROON, Scotland (AP) — Dan Brown’s mates have been partying this week as the unheralded Englishman dared to challenge for the British Open title.
- USA TODAY Sports
MLB trade deadline 2024: Biggest questions as uncertainty holds up rumor mill
Never has there been seen so much uncertainty this close to the trade deadline. What to expect at the deadline and second half storylines.
- The Canadian Press
Xander the Great! Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major this year
TROON, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele went from the most nerve-wracking putt of his career to the coolest walk toward an 18th green he ever imagined.
- WXYZ-Detroit Videos
Tiger Woods out following Charlie Woods at the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills
Legendary golfer Tiger Woods is making an appearance this week in metro Detroit as his son, Charlie, competes at the U.S. Junior Amateur in Oakland Hills. The historic golf club in Bloomfield Township is hosting 264 of the best junior golfers in the world this week. The first two rounds are Monday and Tuesday, and then the top 64 players will make the cut and compete in match play through the weekend.