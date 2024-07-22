Top News Headlines for July 22, 2024

The Canadian Press

LeBron James saved the U.S. from what would have been a stunning loss. James’ layup with 8 seconds left was the go-ahead basket Saturday, and the U.S. Olympic team that'll soon head to the Paris Games escaped with a 101-100 win over South Sudan in London, rallying from a 16-point deficit to avoid perhaps the biggest upset in the program's history. South Sudan, the African nation that gained its independence just 13 years ago and is about to play in the Olympics for the first time, led for more t