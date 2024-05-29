Top News Headlines for May 29

Latest Stories
- CNN
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history in Indiana Fever loss to Los Angeles Sparks
The Indiana Fever’s early season woes continued Tuesday with an 88-82 defeat to the Los Angeles Sparks, but Caitlin Clark produced a historic performance.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Police say Grayson Murray’s body was found in Florida after suicide
Murray's body was discovered Saturday at approximately 11 a.m. inside a residence.
- Hello!
Rafael Nadal kisses mini-me son after French Open defeat and makes huge Wimbledon announcement
Rafael Nadal's mini-me son stole the limelight at the French Open before the Spanish tennis star made a huge Wimbledon announcement…
- USA TODAY Sports
Equestrian star Georgie Campbell dies after fall during Bicton International Horse Trials
Medical professionals attended to Campbell immediately, but she could not be saved, British Evening, which covers the event, revealed in a statement.
- NY Daily News
Jalen Brunson contract extension: Knicks All-Star could leave $114 million on the table
Jalen Brunson has the decision of a lifetime on his hands. If Brunson foregoes a contract extension with the Knicks this summer, he could be in line for a significant raise should he wait another season before inking a new deal. A massive pay raise worth the risk, however, is not a foregone conclusion. Here’s what you need to know about Brunson’s contract extension before he becomes eligible ...
- United Press International
Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes blame for Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
Luka Doncic recorded a 28-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, but shouldered the blame for a Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, citing lack of energy.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
RBC Canadian Open 2024 Thursday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch
Here's everything you need to know for the first round north of the border.
- PA Media: Sport
Rory McIlroy calls for kindness after death of Grayson Murray
Murray took his own life last week.
- Miami Herald
Florida Panthers making lineup changes ahead of Game 4 vs. New York Rangers
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice appears to be changing things up ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers.
- People
Jason Kelce Reveals He Tried to Introduce His Older Daughters to This Sport — and They 'Cried the Entire Time'
The retired NFL player shares his daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett with wife Kylie Kelce
- Yahoo Sports
Thunder GM Sam Presti admits he ‘missed’ on Gordon Hayward trade: ‘That’s on me’
Gordon Hayward said his short time with the Thunder was “disappointing” and “frustrating” after the mid-season trade landed him in Oklahoma City.
- The Canadian Press
On-ice camera shot of fight at Memorial Cup puts spotlight on fighting in hockey
An up-close look at a scrap during a Memorial Cup game has put the spotlight on fighting in hockey.
- The Canadian Press
New coach Sheldon Keefe embraces Stanley Cup expectations with the Devils
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Driving past the Prudential Center for a news conference at which he would be introduced at the New Jersey Devils coach, Sheldon Keefe noticed a statue of Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur in front of the building. It was an instant reminder that the expectations of coaching the Devils in the New York City metropolitan area are no different than what was expected in Toronto for the Maple Leafs. Winning a Stanley Cup is all that matters, and that's the goal Keefe will bri
- The Canadian Press
De Grasse posts season best, wins sprint double
Andre De Grasse passed his "fitness test" with flying colours on Tuesday as the reigning Olympic 200-metre champion posted back-to-back wins at the 63rd Ostrava Golden Spike track meet.
- BBC
Ronaldo's record, Gerrard's woes & reduced crowds - what has happened in the Saudi Pro League?
After spending an estimated £750m in transfers, what has happened over the last season in the Saudi Arabia Pro League?
- The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers set to make lineup changes for Game 4 of Western Conference final
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers are shaking things up.
- USA TODAY Sports
Best MLB stadium food: Ranking the eight top ballparks for eats in 2024
What's better than a day at the ballpark? USA TODAY Sports breaks down the best stadiums for foodies.
- USA TODAY Sports
Ángel Hernández is retiring: A look at his most memorably infamous umpiring calls
From Kyle Schwarber to Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve McMichael, MLB umpire Ángel Hernández couldn't escape scorn for his blown calls.
- Canadian Press Videos
Dairy-loving daredevils take part in annual cheese rolling race in southwest England
Dairy-loving daredevils threw caution to the wind Monday for one of Britain’s most extreme annual events: Cheese rolling. Cheered by several thousand spectators, scores of reckless racers chased 7-pound (3 kilogram) wheels of Double Gloucester cheese down the near-vertical Cooper’s Hill, near Gloucester in southwest England. The first racer to finish behind the fast-rolling cheese in each race gets to keep it.
- The Canadian Press
Adam Scott is looking to keep alive a major streak that dates to 2001
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Adam Scott would rather not miss the cut at any major. His early exit from the PGA Championship two weeks ago was particularly bad timing because it knocked him out of the top 60 in the world ranking for the first time in nearly six years.