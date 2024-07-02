Top News Headlines for Monday night, July 1

NY Daily News

New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello waited eight minutes for Breanna Stewart‘s remarkable feat to be mentioned during Sunday’s postgame media availability. And that was just too long. On Sunday, Stewart became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 points. The reigning MVP did it in just 242 games, notching the mark in a win over the Atlanta Dream at Barclays Center. And her ...