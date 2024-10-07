Top News Headlines for Monday, October 7
Lansdowne apartment fire, Baltimore vacant home crisis, Zoe's Just Desserts
The 2003 quadruple murder went unsolved for years before a tip led investigators to the killers
The HMNZS Manawanui ran aground on Saturday night before capsizing on Sunday morning. All 75 people on board the vessel were rescued.
Buttigieg confirmed on MSNBC that he and Musk had a chat on the phone after a tense X exchange.
The families of the 11 Tennessee plastics plant workers swept away by Hurricane Helene’s deadly floodwaters are demanding answers from the company after its officials claimed no flood warnings or alerts were issued before the start of the workers’ shift, contradicting official weather reports.
The girl says she wanted to punch and slap a teacher but "never wished anyone to be dead".
AJ Hadsell's stepfather continues to maintain his innocence while serving life in prison for her murder
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minnesota police officer who was convicted of killing a Black motorist when she used her handgun instead of her taser during a traffic stop is out of prison and delivering presentations at law enforcement conferences, stirring up a heated debate over how officers punished for misconduct should atone for their misdeeds.
BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Milton rapidly strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane Monday in the Gulf of Mexico on a path toward Florida, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay, leading to evacuation orders and long gas lines, and lending more urgency to the cleanup from Hurricane Helene, which swamped the same stretch of coastline less than two weeks ago.
Calvin Buari was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1995 for two murders he didn’t commit. A former drug dealer, Buari was exonerated and released in 2017 after another man confessed to the killings. But he feels like his redemption story is just beginning.
Award for the dumbest criminal goes to…
The last time Elías Ibarra Mendoza heard his wife’s voice, she was pleading for his help.
While a Pakistani man living in the Toronto area was allegedly planning a mass murder of Jews in New York, he was also seeking refugee status in Canada, according to an immigration consultant.
Two boys, ages 12 and 13, have been arrested and charged in a street attack last week on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson that unfolded on Manhattan's Upper East Side, according to officials. The two children, whose names were not released, were arrested around 8 p.m. Saturday after turning themselves in at a police precinct with their parents, the New York Police Department said. A third child initially wanted in the attack also turned themself in but was not charged after officers determined he was not involved, officials said.
An ambush in a Saskatoon apartment two years ago went violently and fatally sideways when two men burst out of a bedroom with zip ties and duct tape.They both had guns. But so did Brandon Baxandall, 29, whom they had lured to the apartment on the pretext of paying off a debt.Details of what happened on May 19, 2022, at 710 Melrose Ave. are contained in an agreed statement of facts that had been subject to a court-ordered publication ban recently lifted by Court of King's Bench Justice Mona Dovel
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a pedestrian was struck and killed in Essex, Ont. over the weekend.The 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene."A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle on the roadway," police said in a statement.It happened around 7 a.m. Sunday on County Road 8 near Britton Road.No word if any charges will be laid.OPP say their investigation remains ongoing and they're urging people who may have witnessed it to contact them as soon as possible. (Kerri Breen/CBC)OP
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
The reality star decked out her yard for the holiday with pumpkins, mums and a towering skeleton
A man with a lengthy criminal record is back in custody after he stole a cop car Sunday morning, driving it into a park where families and children were gathered, according to the Vancouver Police Department.In a statement released Sunday, VPD said officers were called to the area of East Hastings and Semlin Drive around 10:45 a.m. to assist a woman in distress. As they stepped out to help her, a man got into the unattended police SUV and drove off.The vehicle was then driven onto a field at Tem
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton quickly intensified Sunday and is on track to become a major hurricane with the Tampa Bay area in its sights, putting Florida on edge and triggering evacuation orders along a coast still reeling from Helene’s devastation.
Janice Small Combs released a statement in support of her son amid his legal woes