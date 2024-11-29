Top private schools forced to pull adverts claiming they offer ‘no fees’ education

The group were advised that the “no fees” claim “wasn’t representative of the majority of pupils”

A number of leading London private schools have been forced to withdraw advertisements that claim they offer education with “no fees”.

The London Fee Assistance Consortium (LFAC), which is made up of 24 top private schools in the capital, has been told to alter an advertising campaign to include caveats about scholarship and bursary eligibility.

The original advert stated “Top London schools. No fees” but now reads “Top London independent schools can be free”, with an asterisk linking to terms and conditions.

The group, which was founded more than a decade ago, has run adverts on the Tube, billboards, social media and in local newspapers for the past three years.

The advert’s wording was changed after a member of the public complained to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) that the claim was misleading and was first reported by news website London Centric.

They alleged that the original advert amounted to a public relations campaign for the private schools, which include top institutions such as Harrow, Westminster School and Latymer Upper School.

Around 6 per cent of Harrow students receive full assistance with their fees - LFAC

“It gives the impression that the schools offer full fee assistance to a significant number of pupils and are actively recruiting students who cannot afford to pay. They aren’t,” the complainant added.

Michael Bond, the chairman of the LFAC, said the group was told by the advertising regulator to either pull the adverts or formally challenge the complaint.

He said that the group were advised the complaint would probably be upheld if LFAC chose to appeal since the “no fees” claim “wasn’t representative of the majority of pupils”.

Although the group’s 24 London private schools offer a wide range of scholarships and bursaries, most only provide 100 per cent fee assistance to a small number of pupils.

Of the schools that publicly disclose the proportion of students on full bursaries or scholarships, full fee assistance applies to around 4 per cent of students.

The figure is higher at some other institutions such as Harrow School, where the £53,550-a-year fees are fully covered for 49 out of a total 820 pupils, which amounts to around 6 per cent.

Fine print added to the new LFAC advert explains that “eligibility criteria will apply”. LFAC’s website also states that free or subsidised places are only available to “children who do well in their entrance exams, but whose families may need support to pay the fees”.

Westminster School is one of 24 schools that make up the London Fee Assistance Consortium - Vladislav Zolotov

Mr Bond told The Telegraph he was disappointed after being made to change the advert.

He said the group was created to “raise awareness that members – and many other independent schools up and down the country – offer fully-funded places to families whose children would thrive in our settings but whose financial circumstances would make paying fees impossible”.

Brentwood School in Essex, an LFAC member of which Mr Bond is head teacher, counts 70 children whose fees are paid for in full, plus a further 50 with significant financial support.

Mr Bond suggested that the Government’s plan to hit private schools with VAT from Jan 1 would place pressure on each school’s ability to offer scholarships and bursaries. LFAC is not directly funded, but instead relies on the support of its members.

“Last year, we spent around £2.4 million supporting families in this way, and we – along with other LFAC members – are determined to maintain the offer of transformative bursaries that aid social mobility, despite the Government’s attack on the independent sector in the form of VAT on fees and the removal of business rates relief,” Mr Bond said.

“Independent schools want to be [and are] part of the solution to – not the problem with – our education system and we hope the Government will respond to the sector’s efforts to engage, rather than continue down a path that will have devastating consequences for many children.”