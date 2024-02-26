Top prosecutor in Derek Chauvin trial talks police reform in Colorado visit
Minnesota's attorney general, Keith Ellison, talked about police reform during a visit to the Tattered Cover book store.
Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel vanished while sailing off the coast of Grenada.
The Illinois Courts Commission removed Adams County Judge Robert Adrian from the bench Friday after it held a three-day hearing in Chicago in November on a compliant filed against Adrian. Its decision says Adrian “engaged in multiple instances of misconduct" and “abused his position of power to indulge his own sense of justice while circumventing the law.” The commission could have issued a reprimand, censure or suspension without pay, but its decision said it had “ample grounds” for immediately removing Adrian from the bench in western Illinois' Adams County.
For nearly 50 years, Idaho's prison staffers have been serving Thomas Eugene Creech three meals a day, checking on him during rounds and taking him to medical appointments. This Wednesday, some of Idaho's prison staffers will be asked to kill him. Creech's killing of David Jensen, a young, disabled man who was serving time for car theft, was his last in a broad path of destruction that saw Creech convicted of five murders in three states.
Ian Elliott, a retired English businessman described as a "pillar" of his community, jailed for 18 years for abusing six teenagers and young men.
Owasso Police Department via YouTubeThe Owasso Police Department has released new surveillance and body camera footage showing 16-year-old Nex Benedict in the hours after they were assaulted and before they died.The videos include security footage of Benedict and other students stacking chairs at Owasso High School and then exiting into the bathroom, where the fight broke out.They also released footage of Nex walking out of school, accompanied by an official.The Owasso Police Department also rel
Police believe Danny Estalin Maurad-Avecillas may have drugged, robbed and sexually assaulted women waiting on rideshares.
The remains of a Portland, Oregon, teenager who vanished in the late 1960s have been identified through advanced DNA testing more than 50 years after she went missing, authorities said.
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Courtesy of Catherine HerringWhen Catherine Herring’s husband Mason brought her breakfast in bed one day in April 2022, she wanted to believe it was a romantic gesture. The pair had been fighting—they were currently living apart at his request—but were in marriage counseling, hoping to work things out.She had recently learned that she was pregnant with their third child, and their counselor suggested spending spring break togeth
Edmonton police say a U-Haul vehicle struck and killed a woman in southeast Edmonton Saturday night as it tried to evade officers and Alberta RCMP.In a news release Sunday evening, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said the woman was inspecting the outside of her vehicle on 50th Street near 22nd Avenue when the vehicle hit her around 9:40 p.m.EPS said the incident started when Alberta RCMP tried to stop a "suspicious" U-Haul vehicle in Beaumont, but the vehicle fled. EPS responded at the request
Three men were arrested in the 1989 killing of a woman in Missouri after someone came forward with a tip over three decades later, authorities said.
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a Kentucky student who was found dead in his dorm room over the weekend at Campbellsville University, according to police. Josiah Kilman, 18, was discovered unresponsive in his Campbellsville dorm room around 1 a.m. local time Saturday morning and was transported to Taylor Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the university said in a press release. On Saturday evening, the Green County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police announced that 21-year-old Charles Escalera was arrested at approximately 5:15 p.m. in connection with Kilman's death, officials said.
A construction worker found her wrapped in a blanket submerged in water, officials said.
Body camera video released by police in Oklahoma shows a teenager and their guardian speaking with an officer about a fight at a high school, giving more insight into a reported altercation that preceded the 10th grader’s death.
Tens of thousands of women - many of them Western - and once married to Islamic State men are still being held in two closed tented camps in the war-torn country nearly five years after the fall of the extremist terror group
CROWSNEST PASS, Alta. — A man has died after being buried in an avalanche while snowmobiling in southwestern Alberta. RCMP in Crowsnest Pass, Alta., say in a news release that two men and two children were snowmobiling in a back-country area in the vicinity of the Castle Mountain Resort on Saturday when a slide occurred. Police say one of the men was able to escape with both children, but the other man was buried in the snow. His body was recovered by searchers on Sunday. Police say he has been
A policeman murdered Jesse Baird and Luke Davies last week before moving their bodies, detectives say.
GoFundMeIn the latest violence to rock a college campus, an 18-year-old student was found dead in his dorm room at Campbellsville University in Kentucky, and a 21-year-old student was arrested on suspicion of murder after being found hiding in a barn.The victim was identified as Josiah Malachi Kilman, a freshman wrestler from Montana; no cause of death was immediately provided. “Joe and Jessica Kilman received the news this morning that their beloved son Josiah has left this earthly world and ha
The family of two Americans who may have been killed after prison escapees allegedly hijacked their yacht in Granada are clinging to hope the couple might be found alive.
A Bedford, N.S., family says prayers, Facebook friends and bright orange rims all played roles in tracking down their car when it was stolen more than a week ago.Dave Wilson works in Bayers Lake. On Feb. 16, his car — a 2006 Ford Five Hundred — was stolen.He called the police and his wife, Natalie Frederick-Wilson, posted about it on their family's Facebook page, Nova Scotia's Wandering Wilsons. The tips came in fast."Within 10 minutes of me posting it, someone had shared that the manager from t
Prosecutors presented the jury with text messages that indicated that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed may have got high the day before the fatal shooting.