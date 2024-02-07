Top-Ranked JCU Men's Basketball seeks OAC regular season conference title
The John Carroll men’s basketball team is ranked number one in the country and on the cusp of clinching back-to-back Ohio Athletic Conference regular season titles.
Red Bull has launched an independent investigation into its Formula One team principal Christian Horner, with multiple media outlets reporting that Horner allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with an unidentified member of Red Bull Racing.
CALGARY — Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald suffered a cardiac event Sunday after returning from the NHL's all-star game in Toronto. The 70-year-old wrote in an Instagram post Monday on the Calgary Flames alumni account that two nurses heading to their own flights at Calgary International Airport helped him when he was in distress. McDonald said he is grateful to the nurses and, quote, "I owe them my life." He said he was in hospital Monday receiving care from doctors and nurses and looking fo
The man took at least six photos of himself and the stadium during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, prosecutors said.
With six nominations, Taylor Swift dressed to have a big night at the 2024 Grammys.
LONDON, Ontario (AP) — The police chief of London, Ontario, issued a public apology on Monday to a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by five hockey players on Canada's 2018 world junior team — including four now currently in the NHL — for the length of time it took to complete an investigation of a case that has rocked the sport for years. It will, however, take much longer for Chief Thai Truong to provide any specifics as to why it took nearly six years for charges to be filed, and what
Alix Popham and Lenny Woodard realized something was very wrong after they retired. Now, these ex-rugby stars are trying to warn others about a danger in the sport.
The former "Daily Show" host vowed to give Swift "a break" during the awards telecast The post Grammys Host Trevor Noah Slams NFL for Cutting to Taylor Swift, Says He’ll Cut to Football Players Instead appeared first on TheWrap.
PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics organizing committee has expressed surprise that the salary of its president is reportedly being investigated by the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office. According to French media, quoting the French agency AFP on Tuesday, the investigation into Tony Estanguet's pay was handed to Paris police last week, less than six months before the Olympic Games open on July 26. The financial prosecutor's office, contacted by The Associated Press, declined to comment.
TORONTO — A look at the five players charged by police in connection to an alleged sexual assault in a hotel room following a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont., in June 2018: DILLON DUBE Age: 25 Hometown: Golden, B.C. Current team: Calgary Flames (NHL) Highlights: Selected 56th overall by Calgary at the 2016 draft. Captain of Canada's 2018 world junior team. Also represented Canada at the world junior championship in 2017. Announced Jan. 21 that he is taking an indefinitely leave of absence fro
TOKYO (AP) — Look for Lionel Messi to play on Wednesday in Tokyo where Inter Miami meets Japanese club Vissel Kobe in a friendly. And don't look for another public relations disaster as happened on Sunday when Argentina's World Cup-winning captain sat on the bench for an entire match against a selection of players from the Hong Kong league, angering thousands of fans who demanded refunds. Teammate Luis Suarez — another big name at Miami — also remained on the bench. Messi showed up at a five-sta
Chiefs players fielded questions from reporters from all over the world, including an 11-year-old reporter for the NFL Network.
Charles Barkley comes to Taylor Swift’s defense over the negative reactions she is getting from some NFL fans, calling anyone who has taunted her a “loser.”
The pop star's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs, will face the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11
During a Super Bowl 58 news conference on Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes praised Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball star Caitlin Clark.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dan Quinn landed in the Washington area on Sunday night with wife Stacey and was greeted on the tarmac by general manager Adam Peters and wife Jennifer. Peters greeted his new coach with a hug and congratulated him. “I'm so pumped,” Quinn replied. Before even getting on the ground, the Commanders' new football decision makers were already well underway with the start of a lot of work to do. They hired Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator and Joe Whitt Jr. as defensive coo
The $4,600 coat hails from the Italian label’s Fall/Winter 2023 Vol. 2 collection.
For the first time, the NBA will play on glass. The actual All-Star Game itself on Feb. 18 will remain on a wooden court. “It gives us a little bit more range in what we can do as far as interactive graphics, reactionary graphics that happen on the floor, changing the floor design, changing the colors, really reacting to the play that happens on the court,” said Carlton Myers, an NBA senior vice president overseeing live production and entertainment.
Caitlin Clark's skills were so advanced when she was in grade school that her parents signed her up to play on boys teams. This was long before Clark became one of the faces of women's basketball and, now, on the cusp of setting the NCAA Division I scoring record. Clark was in sixth grade when Jan Jensen first heard about her.
During Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night the Kansas City Chiefs players discuss the relationship between their teammate Travis Kelce and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Taylor Swift and how she has brought a positive impact around the NFL and to the team.