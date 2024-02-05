Advertisement

Top relationship goals Americans have for 2024

SWNS

One in seven Americans in serious relationships said their partner doesn’t do enough to show that they desire them, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 sexually active U.S. adults in committed relationships found that nearly 100% of respondents said that they believe it’s important to show your partner that you love them (97%) and want to be intimate with them (96%). However, nearly one in five people admit that being physically intimate with their partner has been a low or non-existent priority over the past year (18%). The survey conducted by OnePoll for K-Y’s launch of the K-Y Desire Darkroom experience found that consequently, a quarter of those surveyed don’t think that they spend enough time being intimate with their partner.