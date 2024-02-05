Top relationship goals Americans have for 2024

One in seven Americans in serious relationships said their partner doesn’t do enough to show that they desire them, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 sexually active U.S. adults in committed relationships found that nearly 100% of respondents said that they believe it’s important to show your partner that you love them (97%) and want to be intimate with them (96%). However, nearly one in five people admit that being physically intimate with their partner has been a low or non-existent priority over the past year (18%). The survey conducted by OnePoll for K-Y’s launch of the K-Y Desire Darkroom experience found that consequently, a quarter of those surveyed don’t think that they spend enough time being intimate with their partner.