Top school to start testing pupils' urine for drugs

Andy Trigg - BBC News, Norfolk
·2 min read

A top state secondary school and sixth form is set to begin drug testing students as part of a new safeguarding policy.

Wymondham College in Norfolk said it wanted to meet the "growing national concern” of young people being exposed to illegal drugs.

In a letter to parents, seen by the BBC, it said students would be asked to provide a urine sample if there was "reasonable suspicion of drug or substance abuse".

It advised parents to discuss the new policy with their children and said information assemblies would be held at school.

A drug test on top of an empty urine sample bottle
The school says a supervising member of staff will be with pupils during tests "in order to ensure the results are fair" [Getty Images]

The new policy, published on the school's website, said urine samples would be handed to the school nurse for testing, and the student's "dignity and personal privacy" would be respected during the process.

It said: "A refusal by a pupil to undergo a test, without good reason, will be deemed as an admission of guilt and will be dealt with as if a test was returned positive."

Students faced being suspended or permanently excluded if caught dealing or using drugs, or failing to provide a test without good reason.

Children aged under 16 could be asked to provide a test providing they are of "sufficient maturity and that they fully understand the situation".

The letter, signed by vice principals Julie Marsh and Dale McMorran, said the school was "aligning its response with other schools nationally".

"This policy is important for the maintenance of good order and discipline within the community and will support our students to make safe, healthy and responsible decisions about drugs, both legal and illegal," it said.

"By working together, we can help young people to navigate their way through what is a complex social issue and safeguard everyone within the community."

A sniffer dog on a classroom table
In the past, other schools have used sniffer dogs to detect illegal drugs [PA Media]

An NHS report, published in 2022, suggested 18% of secondary school students in England had taken drugs, compared with 24% in 2018.

The Association of Chief Police Officers (ACPO) recommends that drug testing and sniffer dogs should not be used in schools where there is no evidence of drugs on school premises.

Its advice says schools "may choose to make use of drug dogs or drug testing strategies if they wish" and that it is advisable to consult the local police.

Wymondham College's new policy is expected to be introduced on 1 September.

Follow Norfolk news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More on this story

Related internet links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'Alf' star Benji Gregory dead from suspected 'vehicular heatstroke': What to know about the dangers of heat stroke and hot cars

    The 46-year-old actor and his service dog were found deceased inside a vehicle on June 13.

  • Bed rotting every night? You're actually in a 'functional freeze.'

    Mental health professionals encourage people to watch out for warning signs of "functional freeze" in case something more serious develops.

  • University student who yelled 'Free Palestine' reportedly deported as UAE weighs Israel-Hamas war

    AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — At the graduation ceremony of New York University Abu Dhabi this May, a student wearing the traditional Palestinian black-and-white keffiyeh scarf shouted “Free Palestine!” as he crossed the stage to receive his diploma, witnesses say. Days later, he reportedly was deported from the United Arab Emirates.

  • Violet Affleck, 18, Makes Impassioned Speech Against Mask Bans in Los Angeles Government Building

    "I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019," the teenager explained while attending the L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 9

  • Do you have COVID? Here’s how long the CDC recommends you stay home

    “The updated guidance is easy to understand, practical, and evidence-based.”

  • Mum’s ‘unquenchable thirst’ turned out to be cancer symptom

    Esther Shoebridge, 59, experienced months of 'baffling symptoms', which also included numbness and neck pain.

  • 25-Year-Old Woman in Australia Who Went to Hospital with Severe Headaches Dies Days After Losing Baby Girl

    Olivia Harlow died on June 24 after doctors reportedly found brain tumors despite her initial tests coming back clear

  • A dietitian who researches ultra-processed foods mostly avoids them. Here are her 3 favorite healthy, quick lunches.

    The average American gets more than 60% of their calories from UPFs. A dietitian shared how she cuts back while enjoying convenient, tasty lunches.

  • Health Matters: 9 people in Ontario have contracted listeriosis, warning issued over Silk brand products

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is urging people across the country not to drink Silk brand oat, almond, coconut, or almond and cashew milk, as well as Great Value almond milk, as the products could be contaminated with Listeria bacteria. So far, Ontario's top doctor says nine people in the province have contracted listeriosis, and five have been hospitalized. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for July 10, 2024.

  • Queen Camilla visits primary school on 200th anniversary

    Queen Camilla visited Lacock Church of England Primary School in Lacock, near Chippenham, Wiltshire, to mark its 200th anniversary. During the visit, Camilla was shown around the school by headteacher Caroline Jackson and took part in lessons on poetry, art and music. The school was built in 1824 to mark the 21st birthday of William Henry Fox Talbot – a scientist, inventor and pioneer of modern photography.

  • Family of 3, including infant, dead after crash in B.C.: RCMP

    A family of three died in a head-on collision near Agassiz, B.C., early Tuesday, RCMP said.Police were called to the crash scene on the Lougheed Highway near Seabird Island just before 3:30 a.m. PT, Agassiz RCMP Sgt. Andy Lot said in a news release.There, they found a car and tractor trailer had collided head on. Two adults in the car died at the scene, Lot said. An infant in the car was airlifted to hospital but died a few hours later, he added. B.C. Emergency Health Services told CBC News that

  • Pro-Palestinian encampment on McGill's downtown Montreal campus dismantled

    MONTREAL — Under pounding rain, pro-Palestinian protesters carried their belongings off McGill University's downtown Montreal campus on Wednesday, as bulldozers and security forces dismantled the encampment that had been on the school's lower field since late April.

  • Bites. Bruises. Tears: What unions are saying about the growing violence in schools

    Educators crying in their cars, trying to convince themselves they can get through another day. Bite marks, bruises, and the daily fear of violence from the elementary students they teach. These were a few of the challenges handwritten on postcards delivered to the Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) by the presidents of four unions representing Brant-area education staff. The representatives hoped the words would inspire the board to allocate some of its $11.1 million budget surplus to sup

  • Jewish community speaks out against deal to end Windsor university encampment

    Members of the Jewish community are speaking out against the agreements reached Wednesday between the University of Windsor and pro-Palestinian protesters.Justin Hebert, president of the Jewish Law Students Association at the University of Windsor, says the deal appears to align with boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) policies against Israel, which in his view are "inherently antisemitic."The school has a very small Jewish population, he says, and to his knowledge, they were not consulted o

  • Sask. doctor makes unusual house call while volunteering in southern Africa

    Saskatoon doctor Ryan Meili recently made an unusual house call. Or more accurately, a horse call.Earlier this year, Meili and his wife, pediatrician Mahli Brindamour, took their two kids along for a six-month volunteer placement in the southern African nation of Lesotho, where they worked with tuberculosis patients through the group Partners in Health.When one man didn't show up on time for his appointment at the hospital, Meili asked around and learned the man had to travel 40 kilometres on ho

  • How to Avoid Heat Exhaustion, Crowd Crushes, and Overall Bad Vibes at Big Summer Shows

    It starts with preparing your body—and knowing how to act once you’re through the gates.

  • Kyiv doctor saved infant mid-surgery in Russian attack

    STORY: Surgeon Ihor Kolodka's team was in the middle of surgery on a five-month-old child at Okhmatdyt children's hospital in central Kyiv on Monday (July 10) when air-raid sirens sounded."I was standing this side. We were mid-surgery when the explosion rang out. The glass shattered, and the explosion wave swept us up. I was thrown under the table, my colleague was thrown back, as were our surgical nurse and our anesthesiologist. They were thrown into a cupboard and into the wall." The U.N. said on Tuesday (July 11) there was a "high likelihood" the hospital took a direct hit from a Russian missile during a series of airstrikes on Ukrainian cities which killed at least 44 people. Two adults were killed at Okhmatdyt and dozens wounded.The Kremlin has said, without providing evidence, that it was Ukrainian anti-missile fire which struck the hospital.Everyone in the surgery room survived but many were bleeding with shattered glass everywhere.Ivanov's colleague grabbed the manual resuscitator to keep the baby breathing after the ventilator stopped working.Worried the ceiling might collapse, some members of the team ran to the basement with the child."Thank God, the child wasn't hurt at all. We wrapped the child up so that everything was sterile. And as my colleague was standing with his back to the windows, the shrapnel hit him and therefore not the child. We joked that he took the hit with his back and I took it with my face."In the basement they brought the baby back to consciousness and handed him over to a team of doctors to continue the surgery at another hospital.Only then did Ivanov remove the shards of glass in his own face, before rushing outside to help soldiers sift through the rubble of the destroyed toxicology building.Hundreds of volunteers have started to repair the hospital, clearing broken glass, rubble and damaged equipment.

  • Civil rights groups ask for federal investigation into campus protests response

    Multiple civil rights groups are asking the Departments of Justice and Education to investigate the police response to the campus protests surrounding the Israel-Hamas war this academic year. The NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the National Urban League and numerous Arab and Jewish groups are demanding civil rights investigations into multiple schools that saw demonstrations, including…

  • A medspa owner gave illegal Botox injections. She also claims licensing she doesn’t have

    The owner of the spa where she gave the illegal injections said she didn’t know about the activities that cost one of her former employees a registered nurse license.

  • A new plague case is a reminder: The 'Black Death' lingers in the US

    In the U.S., most human cases occur in the Southwest and the West. About seven people get plague per year, the CDC said.