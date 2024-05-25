Top Stories leading up to Memorial Day weekend
Evening headlines Friday night, May 24, 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.” Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016,” Quaglin told McFadden, who
"I'll explain it to you someday," the former president said.
Ty Cobb called out Aileen Cannon's suggestion about potential jurors in the former president's classified documents case.
“I bit her. I am not denying that. I was defending myself and the sacrament," the priest could be seen telling police in body-cam footage
A driver who shouted and swore at a lone female motorist has avoided being sent to prison - but has been ordered to complete an anger management course as part of his sentence. Peter Abbott, 60, was convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour against Samantha Isaacs during the incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 25 August last year. After the trial at Poole Magistrates' Court, the judge sentenced him to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.
The bloody and chaotic scene unfolded on a flight to Alaska, feds say.
"My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time," the singer wrote in an Instagram post
The 'Southern Charm' alum was arrested on May 20 on suspicion of driving with alcohol that had been opened
RICHMOND, B.C. — Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
(Bloomberg) -- The assailant charged with shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he acted out of frustration with the government’s policies, above all the premier’s decision to halt military support for Ukraine, a court document said. Most Read from BloombergWhat the Trump Jury Saw as Evidence Against Him in 12 ImagesSingapore Air Changes Seatbelt Rules After Fatal TurbulenceSpaceX Weighs Plan to Sell Shares at $200 Billion ValuationThe Rise and Fall of Simon Sadler's Segantii, One of A
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
The bodies of two Kansas women who disappeared in Oklahoma were found in a buried freezer, according to recently unsealed court documents.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa police hate-crime unit has charged an unnamed older woman with assault, harassment by threatening conduct and mischief after a woman's hijab was pulled off at a recent protest.
Rhean Jalipa Fontanoza has been charged with special circumstance murder and is eligible for the death penalty if convicted
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the International Court of Justice's latest ruling is in line with Canada's position on Israel's military operations in Rafah. His comments come after the United Nations' top court ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza Strip city, but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire for the enclave. The sharply focused decision sent a three-pronged message to Israel, ordering the country to halt the Rafah offensive, allow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action” for failing to have his body-worn camera activated when he approached the golfer's vehicle — an interaction that allegedly resulted in the officer being dragged to the ground, authorities said Thursday. Louisville officials said during a news conference that they are not aware of any video footage of the initial interaction last Friday
The former Hudson, Massachusetts, middle school teacher accused of raping one of her students took the stand Thursday, denying she had an inappropriate relationship with the girl. Answering questions from her attorney, Caitlin Harding testified she was having an affair with the alleged victim's mother in 2010 and had little to do with the middle school student who is now accusing her of abuse. Harding stated that a text from her saying, "I love you truly, madly, deeply," was actually sent to the girl's mother. The prosecutor has pointed to that text as evidence of the relationship between Harding and her former student. The former teacher taking the stand after several days of testimony by the prosecution's witnesses, including the alleged victim. The prosecutor will cross-examine Harding on Friday. Harding is the daughter of WCVB anchor Ed Harding.
LUMBY, B.C. — Something has shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Sean Kingston was arrested in California on fraud charges Thursday, several hours after a SWAT team raided his rented South Florida mansion and carted away a van load of items.
“We have zero tolerance for sexual abuse and harassment, and all reports are investigated,” an IDOC spokesperson said.