Top tax lawyer prosecuted for tax evasion

A prominent tax lawyer is being prosecuted for tax evasion, it has emerged.

Robert Venables KC allegedly evaded nine years of tax in his personal returns, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The barrister has been charged with two counts of cheating the public revenue and will appear at Southwark Crown Court at a later date.

One charge relates to 2013-22, while another concerns 2018-22.

HMRC said that the charges were brought by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mr Venables appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court on Dec 18 2023 but no plea was entered.

The prosecution was first reported on Monday by Dan Neidle of the think tank Tax Policy Associates.

Author of books on taxation

Mr Venables is still a practising barrister at Old Square Tax Chambers and was first called to the bar in 1973.

He is described on its website as a “barrister with a strong advisory practice and extensive litigation experience before English courts, foreign courts and the Privy Council”.

He is a former chair of the Revenue Bar Association and the author of numerous books on taxation.

Mr Venables is also a non-executive fellow of St Edmund Hall, Oxford, and is said to be “particularly strong on IHT [inheritance tax] planning and offshore tax issues”.

Mr Venables has represented a variety of clients in numerous tax disputes with national revenue authorities, including multiple cases against HMRC.

Old Square Tax Chambers has been approached for comment.

In a response to Mr Neidle, however, it issued a statement provided on behalf of Mr Venables.

It said: “The charges are denied. They relate entirely to the personal tax position of Mr Venables and do not relate to the tax position of any client of his past or present.

“Mr Venables is confident that he has paid all tax lawfully due.”