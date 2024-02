SmartAsset

Suppose you sell your primary home and make a $750,000 profit. Will you owe capital gains tax on that profit? The short answer is yes. Depending on a handful of factors, you may owe tens of thousands of dollars to over a hundred thousand dollars. Your exact tax liability could vary drastically, so knowing what […]