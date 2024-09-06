Top Tory Robert Jenrick defends saying he'd vote for Donald Trump

Conservative leadership contender Robert Jenrick on Friday defended expressing support for Donald Trump, as he worked to cement his strong showing among Tory MPs this week.

The former immigration minister also blasted Labour over reports that Germany could now benefit from the use of UK-built accommodation for migrants in Rwanda.

Mr Jenrick alleged that Sir Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper had “surrendered to the people-smuggling gangs” by axing the costly Rwanda plan, which never got off the ground under the Tories.

Having come on top of the first ballot by Conservative MPs on Wednesday, he defended his shift from the political centre after declaring a month ago: “If I were an American citizen, I would be voting for Donald Trump.”

Grilled on whether he had any concerns about Trump’s hostility to Nato and to US support for Ukraine, the Tory told Sky News: “The Conservative party’s sister party in the United States is the Republican party.

“So it’s natural that we would lean in that direction,” he said.

“But I don’t agree with everything that Donald Trump has said, and I respect Kamala Harris. It’s going to be a tight race, I think, in the US.

“Ultimately it’s a decision for the people of the United States. And if I was lucky enough to lead our party, I would work well, I hope constructively, with whoever is president of the US.”

In February, Mr Jenrick said on a visit to the Texas-Mexico border that Britain could learn from the hardline approach to illegal migration taken by the Republican former president and his party.

His evolution from mild-mannered centrist after serving in the Home Office has taken observers by surprise.

But the former minister insisted that only a strong deterrent would work to stop deadly crossings of the Channel by small boats.

Mr Jenrick said the 28 votes he won this week came from across the Conservative party.

“But you’re right to say that my experience as a minister in recent years has made me feel very strongly that parts of the British state are not working,” he said.

He offered warm praise for Dame Priti Patel, who was knocked out of the Tory leadership race this week, bidding to win over her Right-wing support ahead of a second vote on Tuesday.

Mr Jenrick surprisingly beat Kemi Badenoch into second place on 22 votes. James Cleverly came third with 21, ahead of Tom Tugendhat on 17 and Mel Stride on 16. Dame Priti was last on 14.

After another candidate is eliminated on Tuesday, the four remaining contenders will make their case at the Conservative conference opening in Birmingham at the end of this month.

The 121 Tory MPs will then carry out further rounds of voting to offer a choice of two candidates to party members, with the result set to be announced on November 2 - three days before the US election.

While Mr Jenrick has made illegal immigration front and centre of his campaign, the new Labour government has dismissed the Rwanda scheme as a political “gimmick” that cost £700 million for next to no return.

Border security minister Dame Angela Eagle told Times Radio on Friday that Labour was determined to "dismantle" a system that had been "allowed to be industrialised by the previous government".