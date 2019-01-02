The Top Trends of Pre-Fall 2019

Few seasons are as fractured as Pre-Fall. It doesn’t have the ordered, official weeks of Spring and Fall, nor does it quite have the international buzz of Resort, even with Chanel, Versace, Valentino, Coach, and Dior Men staging large-scale spectacles around the globe. In place of wow factor, Pre-Fall has buy-now factor—or something close to it. Arriving in stores before summer really hits, Pre-Fall addresses your travel needs and prepares you for the impending fall, when fantasies are traded for easy tailoring and no-nonsense dresses. As such, the clothes our Vogue Runway critics have seen over the past month are more practical, essential, and bankable than the couture shapes and innovative materials of the main season runways. Pre-Fall is not where trends are born but where proven hits evolve.

As a result, the nine trends we’re spotlighting here aren’t exactly new new, but they are market tested. Plaid suiting and mashed-up separates are already hits in the street style world, while catty ’80s minidresses have charmed the red carpet. Ponchos account for the ever-changing climate, high-waisted pleat-front trousers promise a polished but forgiving silhouette, and printed denim looks great in a selfie—and on Mrs. Hailey Bieber. Even the more directional trends, from layered skirts over pants to oddball accessories, have some purpose—even if that is just to show off more merchandise in a single image. The real question is: If these are the clothes and accessories meant to be shopped, which will you choose?

As fashion trends toward both the unisex and the modest, it’s no surprise that a skirt-over-pants look is on the rise. Seen everywhere from Proenza Schouler to Calvin Klein, the styling trick creates a leg-lengthening effect and adds a certain level of quirk. At Batsheva, wide-leg pants worn under a frock offer a covered-up solution to women who are anti-tights, while at Roksanda, tuxedo-stripe pants only amplify the color and shape of a graphic gown. Will it translate to the real world? Watch the hems of the street stylers this February to find out.

Feathers Before Five

Pre-Fall 2019 Trend: Feathers

A regular day for Lady Gaga is walking the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival wearing about 1,000,000 Valentino feathers in the most potent shade of rose. A regular day for most women is, well, not so similar. Still, those bound for the workplace shouldn’t have to settle for anything less than spectacular plumage. Thanks to Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Koché, Valentino, and Erdem this season, many items—a puffer, a scarf, a midi dress—have received a little ostrich feather flair.

Accessories That Do the Talking

Pre-Fall 2019 Trend: Accessories

Big bags, weird shoes, girlish earrings—even the most outlandish accessories have become par for the course in 2018. For Pre-Fall, brands are slowly trying to up the ante on weird. At Burberry, that means a quilt that doubles as a coat; at Jil Sander it’s a tote the size of a tabletop. Even Daniel Lee’s refined Bottega Veneta debut had something funny about it, in the form of vibrant azure boots. In a season of objectively wearable clothing, this trend is about letting accessories do the talking.

The Rise of the Poncho

Pre-Fall 2019 Trend: Poncho

Light enough to be worn in a warm breeze but functional enough to take on a chill, the poncho has become a sleeper solution to dressing in a world rocked by climate change. At Chloé, Natacha Ramsay-Levi offered a boxy poncho with safety orange details, while Pierpaolo Piccioli cut one in quilted camouflage at Valentino. Some are cozy, like at MM6 and Joseph; others are statement-making, as at Missoni.

Fresh Pleats

Pre-Fall 2019 Trend: Pleat Pants

The words pleat front pants can send shivers down the spine of any woman who has lived through the ’80s. Don’t panic. In the new pleated pants, your thighs will be well taken care of. Joseph Altuzarra offered trousers with high, cinched waists exaggerated by pleated fronts and tapered legs, creating a strong silhouette accented with a boyish blazer and knee-high boots. For a softer take, try Burberry’s elegant red trousers or Balmain’s acid-wash jeans.

’80s Minidresses Continue to Wow

Pre-Fall 2019 Trend: 80s Mini

Next year’s party dresses are super-short, super-tight, and super-ruched. A trend that has been percolating since Saint Laurent’s Fall 2016 demi-couture show, the ’80s mini is hitting its very leggy stride for Pre-Fall. There are jaw-dropping options from Balmain and Versace, and shapely, refined frocks from Givenchy and Oscar de la Renta. Get ready to party like it’s 1989.

Screened Jeans

Pre-Fall 2019 Trend: Denim

Denim has been on the wane in the era of athleisure, but it’s not going quietly. At Michael Kors, Valentino, and Chanel, denim jackets, jeans, tops, and skirts were emblazoned with logos, symbols, and patterns, giving the material a more graphic appeal. The trend has captivated the celebrity world, too. On the day of her wedding announcement to Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin wore a Versace logo denim jacket, while, very far on the other end of the spectrum, Offset chose Brooke Shields–printed denim from Calvin Klein Jeans for his failed onstage reunion with Cardi B. For love or love lost, these jeans have got your back.

Suits No More

Pre-Fall 2019 Trend: Broken Suiting

Rare is the Pre-Fall season with as much menswear as we’ve seen this year. Valentino and Coach included men’s looks for the first time in their destination shows, while Dior Men had a destination show of its own in Tokyo. The key look at all three? The “broken suit.” At Valentino, it was given an athleisure spin with a graphic sweatshirt worn underneath a blazer, while Dior’s Kim Jones created kimono-inspired leather wraps for his finale. Consider it a solution for the man not yet ready to give up his sneakers but in the market for a more traditional look.

It’s a Plaid World

Pre-Fall 2019 Trends: Plaid

No pattern is as associated with fall and the back-to-school season quite like plaid. And yet in the hands of Burberry, Brock Collection, and Monse, plaid has lost its schoolgirl edge and assumed a new, cooler stance. Whether spliced with lace, as at Prabal Gurung, or mashed up à la Preen by Thornton Begrazzi, plaids, tartans, and checks of all strokes are experiencing a renaissance.