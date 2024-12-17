Top Trump Adviser Gives Update After Collapsing During Gala Speech

William Vaillancourt
·1 min read
Alex Bruesewitz
ADAM GRAY / AFP via Getty Images

Trump strategist Alex Bruesewitz shared an update after suddenly collapsing Sunday while giving a speech at the New York Young Republicans Club Gala.

The 27-year-old didn’t go into detail, but said he seems to be fine.

“We are back. What a surreal experience. Maybe I took my Joe Biden impression just a little too far,” he joked in a social media post Monday night.

“All kidding aside, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the exceptional medical team at New York Presbyterian Hospital. The EMTs, nurses, and doctors provided me with outstanding care,” he continued.

“Secondly, I am incredibly thankful to all the great patriots at the @NYYRC gala who swiftly came to my aid. A special thanks to Rep. @AndyOgles for staying by my side until the medics took me to the ER."

After thanking those who reached out to him, Bruesewitz apologized to Trump social media handler and incoming deputy White House chief of staff, Dan Scavino.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My bad for ruining your introduction,” he wrote. “I assure you, the rest of my speech was going to be great!”

According to alt-right figure and “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, who said he had spoken to Bruesewtiz backstage after the unexpected fall, the bizarre incident was the result of a “brief fainting spell.”

Trump addressed it later during a call-in at the event:

“I know that Alex is going to be fine, because he’s a tough son of a gun. There’s no doubt about that. So I want to say hello to Alex, because he’s a very special guy.”

Latest Stories

  • Chrystia Freeland's unexpected resignation sparks stunned reactions from all sides

    Chrystia Freeland's resignation as finance minister and deputy prime minister sent shock waves through Ottawa on Monday."Chrystia Freeland is a good friend, someone I work with very closely … This news has hit me really hard," Transport Minister and Treasury Board President Anita Anand said on her way into a cabinet meeting.Freeland announced her resignation in a letter written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that she posted to social media. In that letter, Freeland said Trudeau told her last w

  • Canada finance minister quits after clash with Trudeau over Trump tariffs, spending

    Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quit on Monday after clashing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on issues including how to handle possible U.S. tariffs, dealing an unexpected blow to an already unpopular government. Freeland said she was quitting in the wake of a meeting last Friday with Trudeau, who asked her to take on a lesser post after the two had been arguing for weeks over spending. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc - a member of Trudeau's inner circle - was quickly named finance minister of the minority Liberal government.

  • Senate Intel Committee Blocks CIA Job for RFK Jr. Daughter-in-Law

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr‘s elaborate scheme to get his daughter-in-law a top job at the CIA is coming apart at the seams, after the Senate Intelligence Committee reportedly blocked the move. Axios reported last Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee has been back-channeling support to get his former campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy nominated to deputy director of the intelligence agency under John Ratcliffe. The move is reportedly part of an effort to uncove

  • Trudeau taps LeBlanc as finance minister after Freeland resigns

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped his top fixer in cabinet, Dominic LeBlanc, to replace Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland after she suddenly tendered her resignation from cabinet Monday morning in a fight over the nation's finances.

  • Family of Mississauga man imprisoned in Dubai is determined to bring him home

    The family of a Mississauga man sentenced to life imprisonment in Dubai is fighting to bring him home. The 64-year-old was jailed after airport officials found cannabis in his bag while he was on a layover to South Africa. CBC’s Tyler Cheese has more.

  • Sean Fraser to leave federal cabinet as PMO pushes to add Mark Carney

    Housing Minister Sean Fraser will announce on Monday that he will not seek re-election in his Nova Scotia riding and will leave the federal cabinet during the next shuffle, CBC News has learned.Sources say that cabinet shuffle could happen as soon as Wednesday.The push to change Justin Trudeau's inner circle before the Christmas holidays comes as the prime minister and his senior advisers mount yet another effort to convince former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney to join the cabinet, accordi

  • Federal public servants vie for prized co-working spaces to avoid downtown commute

    Some federal public servants in Ottawa wait nearly an hour each morning for a coveted spot in one of the city's suburban co-working spaces rather than endure the commute to their government offices downtown.On a recent weekday morning, employees queued outside a co-working office at Place d'Orléans, each hoping to secure one of about 30 workspaces available on a first-come, first-served basis. The office opens at 7 a.m.Some sat on folding chairs as they waited for the door to open, while others

  • In the news today: Canada Post operations to resume Tuesday: company

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • Sanders tells Biden to consider preemptive pardons since Trump sounds like a ‘tin-pot dictator’

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) urged President Biden to pardon lawmakers who investigated President-elect Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. “You know, when Trump talks about sending to jail people who were on that Jan. 6 committee, that sounds like being a tin-pot dictator,” Sanders said during a Sunday morning appearance…

  • Republicans In Congress Are Talking Big About The First 100 Days. They’re Not Talking About All The Roadblocks.

    The process the GOP will need to use to push through President-elect Donald Trump’s priorities puts some big political and procedural hurdles in their way.

  • Trudeau faces frustrated MPs after Chrystia Freeland's shock resignation

    The latest:At caucus meeting, some Liberal MPs tell PM he has to step down after Chrystia Freeland's shock resignation.Trudeau says he will take time to reflect on caucus concerns, sources say.At least seven Liberal MPs, including a former cabinet minister, publicly say Trudeau must resign.Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc has been sworn in as Canada's new finance minister.Freeland says PM told her Friday he no longer wanted her to serve as finance minister.Rather than accept a job change,

  • Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to California’s strict vehicle emissions rules

    The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up an appeal from conservative states challenging California’s ability to establish strict vehicle emission rules that effectively set the standard for the rest of the nation.

  • Freeland's stunning resignation leaves Liberals as 'zombie government,' says professor

    Tari Ajadi is with McGill University's department of political science. He says the finance minister's resignation from cabinet is a sign that it's just a matter of time before the Trudeau government folds.

  • Government still planning to unveil economic statement despite Freeland's resignation

    UPDATE: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday morning that she is resigning from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet. Read the latest about Freeland's resignation here.The federal government is still planning to unveil its long-awaited fall economic statement (FES) today — putting to rest weeks of speculation about a higher-than-projected deficit and the potential failure of other fiscal "anchors" Ottawa claimed would keep its budget on track.The government's plans for the FES

  • Freeland resigns: Calls for Trudeau to step down grow, as Liberals appoint new finance minister amid $62B deficit

    Dominic LeBlanc took the mantle of managing the country's finances in a rushed ceremony at Rideau Hall.

  • Politicians react to Chrystia Freeland's resignation as finance minister

    Federal cabinet ministers Anita Anand and Patti Hajdu, as well as Ontario Premier Doug Ford, have reacted to the surprise resignation of Chrystia Freeland as Canada's finance minister, hours before she was due to unveil the fall economic statement. (Dec. 16, 2024)

  • Sri Lanka's president holds talks with Modi in India in first overseas visit

    NEW DELHI (AP) — Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was hosted Monday by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first overseas visit since assuming office that focused on shoring up ties as concerns grew over China's influence in the region.

  • In tumultuous history of finance minister resignations, Freeland's exit stands out

    Having a finance minister openly condemn the prime minister's policies on her way out is a fresh level of acrimony in Canadian political history, longtime observers of the country's politics say.

  • Canada Post operations to resume on Tuesday, union challenging intervention

    OTTAWA — Mail is set to begin moving again on Tuesday after a month-long strike by Canada Post employees comes to a close, even as the union representing postal workers challenges the intervention in the labour dispute.

  • New Jersey governor briefed on drone sightings

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said he received a briefing Sunday night about the drone sightings in the northeast. “Received a briefing tonight from @FBINewark Special Agent in Charge Nelson Delgado and his team at @NWSEarleNJ in Colts Neck to discuss the @FBI’s investigation into recent drone sightings,” Murphy wrote on the social platform…