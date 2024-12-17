Top Trump Adviser Gives Update After Collapsing During Gala Speech

Trump strategist Alex Bruesewitz shared an update after suddenly collapsing Sunday while giving a speech at the New York Young Republicans Club Gala.

The 27-year-old didn’t go into detail, but said he seems to be fine.

“We are back. What a surreal experience. Maybe I took my Joe Biden impression just a little too far,” he joked in a social media post Monday night.



“All kidding aside, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the exceptional medical team at New York Presbyterian Hospital. The EMTs, nurses, and doctors provided me with outstanding care,” he continued.

“Secondly, I am incredibly thankful to all the great patriots at the @NYYRC gala who swiftly came to my aid. A special thanks to Rep. @AndyOgles for staying by my side until the medics took me to the ER."



After thanking those who reached out to him, Bruesewitz apologized to Trump social media handler and incoming deputy White House chief of staff, Dan Scavino.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My bad for ruining your introduction,” he wrote. “I assure you, the rest of my speech was going to be great!”

According to alt-right figure and “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, who said he had spoken to Bruesewtiz backstage after the unexpected fall, the bizarre incident was the result of a “brief fainting spell.”

Trump addressed it later during a call-in at the event:

“I know that Alex is going to be fine, because he’s a tough son of a gun. There’s no doubt about that. So I want to say hello to Alex, because he’s a very special guy.”