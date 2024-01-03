Top New Year's resolutions for health

Washington Post

To improve your eating habits this year, you don't need to count calories or carbs. Instead, focus on how much your food has been processed before it gets to your dinner table. If you're like most people, you eat a lot of ultra-processed foods and don't even realize it. Many of these foods - protein and granola bars, low-fat yogurts and breakfast cereals - sound like healthful choices.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. B