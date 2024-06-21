Topeka woman taken into custody after 9-year-old son found dead: Police

A Topeka woman was taken into police custody Thursday after her 9-year-old son was found dead in her home, according to authorities.

Shyla M. Goracke, 29, was taken into custody in relation to the death of her son, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Goracke is currently at a local hospital.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Goracke’s home on SW Worwick Town Road, which she shares with husband Eli, just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

There, officers found the deceased 9-year old with multiple wounds to the chest and neck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities are investigating the death, and an autopsy will take place Friday. The child has not been publicly named.

Goracke is the owner of Mutt’Staches Mobile Grooming, a mobile dog grooming business based in Topeka. She announced the closing of her business on Facebook early Wednesday morning, citing personal reasons.

Goracke has not been charged in Shawnee County court as of Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.