From Topjaw to your highness: Brixton-based TikToker hired to shoot Kate Middleton’s comeback video

The mastermind behind a viral TikTok account which has seen the likes of Ed Sheeran, Jamie Oliver and Stanley Tucci reveal their favourite places to eat and drink in London was enlisted to direct Kate’s emotional comeback video.

Will Warr, the cameraman and producer on the highly popular Topjaw series, has gained widespread acclaim as he films best friend Jesse Burgess grilling A-list celebs and top chefs for the “best burger, pizza and cocktail in London”.

He spoke of his pride of being selected to produce the clip on Instagram: “It’s always an honour to produce films for @princeandprincessofwales, but this one was particularly poignant.

“Thank you to The Princess of Wales for trusting me to create this.”

Jamie Oliver joins the Topjaw boys as they claimed they met their hero (Topjaw)

In the glossy three-minute video released by Kensington Palace on Monday, Kate announced a poignant return to royal duties after she finished preventative chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales said she has finished chemotherapy and is "looking forward to being back at work (Will Warr/Kensington Palace/PA)

There are swirling violins, Kate runs her hands through wheat fields, leans against a tree with her eyes closed. There are faux cine-film shots and plenty of slow-mo. There is even a cheeky kiss from Prince William as the pair frolic among the sand dunes.

The Wales family shared a glimpse of their life over the summer in newly released footage (PA Wire)

Topjaw, filmmaker duo Jesse Burgess (right) and Will Warr (Topjaw)

At one point a butterfly is released from Kate’s hands.

The Wales family embracing one another in the footage released by Kate (PA Wire)

The Brixton based videographer is married to Sarah Warr with whom he shares one-year-old baby. He had previously shot the intimate footage which showed The Princess of Wales, Prince William, and their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, getting ready for the Coronation.

Ed Sheeran reveals his London hotspots (iStock/TopJaw)

Both Mr Warr and Mr Burgess have faced accusations of affecting working class accents and suggesting only unaffordable restaurants and gentrified pubs to the masses.

Topjaw attracted controversy around Christmas time when then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appeared on an episode being asked the same stock questions, including “best pizza”, “best burger”, and “best pub” in London.

The Evening Standard reported the video was quickly deleted after suffering a backlash with comments like “Ew”, and “Oh boys, you’ve f***ed this,” alongside a plethora of vomit emojis.

Marcus Wareing appears on Topjaw (@topjaw via TikTok)

Seemingly looking for mainstream appeal, Mr Sunak reportedly chose TGI Fridays as the “most underrated restaurant” as TGI Friday and the “Best Sunday roast” in London could be found at his own house.

His credits include ad shoots for Red Bull, Uber Eats, Brooklyn Brewery and Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing’s wedding and work for his Candy Kittens lifestyle brand.

In the video, narrates her cinematic video in a softly spoken voiceover, reassuring concerned fans: “Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” continues Kate.

“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

Kate, who is continuing to work from home, is hoping to return to a light programme of public duties for the remainder of the year, reflecting her need to make a full recovery, and aims for a handful of engagements in the coming months.

She is also working towards appearing with the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service staged at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

The princess’s Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey has become a firm fixture in the royal calendar in recent years and she has begun working with her team on the project.