Toppled Trees Seen on Asheville Roads After Helene

Hurricane Helene caused widespread damage in Asheville, North Carolina, with trees downed on roads in the area, footage filmed on Friday, September 27 shows.

Footage filmed by Peter Berg shows several trees that had been knocked down during the storm lying on roads in Asheville.

Governor Roy Cooper confirmed that at least ten people were killed in North Carolina due to Helene.

He also said that more than 200 people had been rescued from floodwaters across the state.

Flash flood emergencies were issued for the region on Friday, with warnings still in place on Saturday. Credit: Peter Berg via Storyful