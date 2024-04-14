Torbay drivers warned of disruption ahead of drainage works

Planned drainage works near Torquay will lead to traffic disruption, Torbay Council has warned.

Work to clear silt and vegetation from French drains on Hellevoetsluis Way, which deal with surface water, will begin on Monday, it said.

The council said work was expected to last about 10 days.

Adam Billings, council cabinet member for transport, said the authority aimed to "minimise disruption" with single-lane closures on both sides.

Reduced speed limit

The council said the work was previously undertaken about a decade ago.

As well as some single-lane closures, it said there would also be a temporary reduced speed limit of 40mph.

Mr Billings said the council "deliberately" chose to time the works after the Easter holidays as "school holidays are traditionally a busier time for the bay."

The work, managed by SWISCo, is due to be carried out by sub-contractor Cormac and its traffic management sub-contractor Core Highways.

