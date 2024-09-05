Tori Spelling Admits Doing “DWTS” After Shannen Doherty's Death Is 'Hard' But Vows to 'Commit' (Exclusive)

"It's definitely a hard time with doing the show and all the excitement and having lost Shan so recently," says Spelling

Tori Spelling/Instagram Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty

Tori Spelling is ready to give her all on Dancing with the Stars thanks to a memorable lesson she learned from Shannen Doherty.

While speaking to PEOPLE following the show's season 33 cast reveal on Wednesday, Sept. 4, Spelling, 51, reflected on how the actress, who died in July at 53, inspired her to fully "commit" to the hit reality competition series.

"It's definitely a hard time with doing the show and all the excitement and having lost Shan so recently. But I remember she loved doing it and was totally in it," says Spelling about Doherty, who competed in the show's 10th season.

"She definitely in life has inspired me that, you know, when you commit, you commit. And I definitely, this season, she has encouraged me to turn my power on," adds Spelling. "So I'll take that with me."

Adam Larkey/getty Shannen Doherty on season 10 of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Spelling and Doherty's fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, Brian Austin Green, who also appeared in the dancing competition, has offered the mom of five some words of encouragement.

"Brian Austin Green has known the whole time since I got that phone call," she says. "So the whole time, I was like,' I don't know. What should I do? Should I do it?' And he was like, 'You will be amazing. You need to do this.' "

Green, 51, who competed on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, is engaged to Sharna Burgess, a former pro dancer on the show.

Pasha Pashkov/Instagram Tori Spelling poses for a photo with her 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Pasha Pashkov

Spelling tells PEOPLE that Burgess, 39, knew her partner, Pasha Pashkov, would be her "perfect" match.

"Sharna is totally like, since the beginning, I was like, 'Sharna, who do you think I'm going to get? Who's my partner?' " says Spelling. "And she literally went through everybody and was saying, ' Here's why I think they would work for you' and everything."

Rounding out this season's celebrity cast of Dancing with the Stars are Phaedra Parks, Eric Roberts, Anna Delvey, Dwight Howard, Danny Amendola, Brooks Nader, Ilona Maher, Joey Graziadei, Chandler Kinney, Reginald VelJohnson, Jenn Tran and Stephen Nedoroscik.



Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with the episode available to stream the next day on Hulu.

