Tori Spelling Admits She's 'Gotten So Lazy' That She Dresses Son Beau, 7, in His School Clothes Before Bed

The actress is a mom to five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau

Tori Spelling/Instagram Tori Spelling and son Beau

Tori Spelling has revealed the ultimate lazy-mom life hack.

On the Tuesday, Aug. 27 episode of her MisSPELLING podcast, the actress, 51, chatted with Debbie Gibson, 53, and shared that she's started dressing her youngest son Beau for school the night before.



"It's so bad. I've gotten so lazy with my youngest one because there's so many, that at night I put him in his clothes for the next day," the Beverly Hills: 90210 alum shared with a laugh, adding, "And convinced him that it's cool to do that."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling

Spelling then explained how she's "rationalized" the new routine with her 7-year-old.

"So, he has dinner, he takes his bath — sometimes— but then I'll be like, 'Hey, dude. It will save an extra five minutes if we get dressed now and then you can sleep later,' " she recalled of the initial conversation.

"And I can sleep later wink wink," the mom of five said to Gibson. "So he's like, 'Yeah.' So, he sleeps in his clothes."

The podcast host then jokingly asked, "Am I a bad mom?"

Tori Spelling/Instagram Tori Spelling and Son Beau, Instagram

In addition to Beau, Spelling is also a mom to Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, and Finn, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Dean McDermott.

The proud mom recently celebrated Beau as he graduated from kindergarten. On Saturday, June 8, she shared two photos on Instagram of herself and her son celebrating the milestone.

“Beau Beau 🐻is officially a 1st grader,” Spelling wrote in her caption. “Yesterday he had his end of the year Kindergarten party at school. So proud of this kid! My Baby.”

In the set of images shared, Spelling stood beside Beau, who held a certificate. The star had her hair pulled into a bun and rocked a cropped Led Zeppelin T-shirt with a pair of jeans covered in zippers.

Beau, who was shown standing solo in the second photo, kept it casual with a pair of Nike joggers and an oversized green shirt.



Read the original article on People.