Tori Spelling And Brian Austin Green Share Why They Didn’t Speak For 18 Years After ‘90210’

Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling are speaking out about the circumstances that led to their decadeslong estrangement ― and how they’ve been able to patch things up since then.

On Monday’s episode of Green’s “Oldish” podcast, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actors reflected on their personal and professional trajectories in the 24 years since they appeared on the smash teen series, which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Spelling, who portrayed Donna Martin, said she broke down in tears while filming the show’s final episode because she feared she and Green would lose touch.

“It was almost like going through a divorce or something,” Spelling said. ”[It was] time to move on, but also, like, I’m losing that human I’m with every day and have that connection with. What’s going to happen now?”

“I remember you reassuring me that it was going to be OK,” she added. “I remember you said, ‘We’re going to always be together. We’re even going to go on vacations together.’ And that was the last time we spoke for 18 years.”

Green, who played Donna’s boyfriend and eventual husband, David Taylor, didn’t refute any of Spelling’s claims. Still, he recalled an awkward run-in he had with his longtime co-star at a “90210” DVD release party.

"Beverly Hills, 90210" co-stars Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green in 1992. Ron Davis via Getty Images

“You were married to Dean [McDermott] at that point, and I was there with Megan [Fox] ... you guys got there and you never said hello to me once,” Green said. “I just kept missing you guys, and then you were gone for the night.”

For her part, Spelling attributed her falling out with Green to her “complicated” three-year romance with actor Vincent Young, who played Noah Hunter on “90210.”

“I lost myself in that relationship again, as I had done previously in relationships and went on to do in relationships,” she said. “I’m going to correct that one day.”

Regardless of what disrupted their friendship years ago, Green assured listeners that he and Spelling are on great terms today.

“We’re back to having that relationship that we had, so I love the fact that we can have this conversation now,” he said. “We won. It’s a victory lap that we get to take on this. We made it through, and here we are again.”

Green and Spelling have been in the headlines recently following the death of their “90210” co-star Shannen Doherty at age 53 last month. Both actors paid tribute to Doherty, who died after a very public struggle with cancer, on social media.

Listen to Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling’s “Oldish” chat below. Their comments on their 18-year estrangement begin around the 35:54 mark.

