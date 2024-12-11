Tori Spelling Celebrates Daughter Stella Getting Her Learner's Permit: 'Cried Like a Baby'

The mother of five joked that she now has a "personal Uber"

Tori Spelling is celebrating a new milestone with her daughter Stella Doreen.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 51, revealed that her 16-year-old is officially “Permitted to Drive.”

In a sweet Instagram post, Spelling explained what the moment meant for her.

“She’s officially on the road,” the actress said of Stella after noting how “proud” she was of her daughter. “She worked hard and nailed the written test. Started her driving lessons. And, can now be my personal uber. Life moves pretty fast.”

The upload contained a single photo of Stella smiling as she sat behind the wheel of a Chevy, eyes focused on the road.

“I can still picture her in her car seat. Me, checking constantly to make sure she was ok in the back. Now, my view is quite different literally, physically, mentally, and emotionally. Couldn’t be more proud of this sweet 16,” Spelling wrote.

Spelling admitted she “cried like a baby” when Stella passed her driving test, but they were “Tears of pride.”

Tori Spelling/Instagram Tori Spelling riding

“Now, I officially have 6 months to figure out a car situation 😂. I Love you Buggy 🐞,” her caption concluded.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant shares Stella, Liam Aaron, 17, Hattie Margaret, 13, Finn Davey, 12, and Beau Dean, 7, with her estranged husband Dean McDermott.

During a Dec. 6 episode of her Misspelling podcast, Spelling opened up about how the June 2023 split has affected the former couple’s kids.

“With five kids, I feel like I'm sorry. I'm constantly letting them down because my life is not stable. Their lives are not stable,” she said in a recorded therapy session with psychotherapist Dr. Hillary Goldsher. “I can give love in abundance, but they're on this roller coaster with me, unfortunately.”

Before sharing those details, Spelling confessed that her life is not currently “financially consistent, nor is it stable.”

Tori Spelling/Instagram Tori Spelling and her 5 kids

According to the Scary Movie star, years ago, before the birth of her youngest child, her four older kids were exposed to a different lifestyle.

“They were able to have [a] certain life that I provided for them through work. And then all of a sudden, things weren't stable,” she said.

The daughter of the late TV producer Aaron Spelling said at one point she was a “workhorse in an empire” with “multiple shows, multiple product lines, and brands.”

“And I'm not saying poor me — here I am defending myself again — but I feel like since my soon-to-be ex-husband and I separated, it's been fight or flight,” she said.

Still, the mother of five continues to show up for her children.

The same day the podcast episode aired, Tori was photographed spending time with daughters Stella and Hattie at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

