Tori Spelling Opens Up Her 'Disgusting' Teeth Before Getting Veneers: 'I Couldn’t Smile Anymore'

" I let my teeth go to s—,” the actress said

Tori Spelling is sharing that her teeth used to be “disgusting.”

During the June 4 episode of her podcast misSPELLING, the 51-year-old actress was joined by her best friend and dentist Dr. Kevin Sands as they discussed her decision to get veneers. “I always say I have a fear of the dentist. I let my teeth go to s—,” she said. “So, how bad were my teeth?”

“Disgusting, to say the least,” Sands said. “They were chipped, discolored. Didn't look like the Tori I used to know.

“Yeah, I couldn't smile anymore. I didn't smile,” Spelling added. “I didn't have a cavity till I was 40. That was all downhill from there.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said that she decided to get veneers done as a 50th birthday gift to herself with the help of her longtime friend, and she’s thrilled with the results.

“I wanted to make you look like you did back in the good old days, the hot little Tori that I know,” Sands said. “We reshaped each of Tory's teeth. We took these special custom molds and from those molds, we handcrafted each individual tooth, and we just rebuilt her smile like it was 20 years ago. Now you have a full smile. They're white, gorgeous, sexy. Look at you. You look 10 years younger.

“I've never been happier,” Spelling boasted. “I smile now. There's a whole new me. People underestimate a smile.”

Last month, Spelling shared on her podcast that her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jason Priestley was to blame for her imperfect smile, revealing that she chipped her tooth while making out with him.

"I have a chipped front tooth from making out with Jason Priestley in an elevator and he chipped my front tooth," she said at the time. "He's a good but aggressive kisser."

Spelling said the incident happened "way before he was married," sharing that the pair had a "summer fling" and “hooked up” before.

“Have you ever been kissing a guy and you get, like, [an] aggressive kiss and your teeth hit each other's teeth?... I guess I have brittle teeth,” she quipped.

