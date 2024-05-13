Tori Spelling Pays Tribute to Mom Candy on First Mother's Day Since Filing for Divorce: 'Thank You for Teaching Me Strength'

Tori wished her mom a happy Mother's Day with a series of throwback photos of the pair together

Patrick McMullan/PMC/Getty Tori Spelling (left) and Candy Spelling

Tori Spelling is celebrating her mom — and the important things she taught her — this Mother's Day.

In a series of slides featuring throwback photos on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 12, the mom of five paid tribute to Candy Spelling.

"Happy Mother's Day," Tori, 50, wrote on the first photo, featuring a young Candy presumably holding her only daughter as a baby.

The next slide was a photo of Candy, 78, standing next to Tori, who's wearing a black dress with daisies printed on it and what appear to be tiny daisies in her hair.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Tori Spelling (left) and Candy Spelling in 2015

"I still stand by this look...the wildflower & me rise," Tori wrote in the slide.

"The flower doesn't fall far from the bush ... yup, think on that one," the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress captioned another throwback photo of a young Tori and Candy wearing white formal dresses.

The podcaster took a more serious tone in the fourth and final slide, writing, "Thank you for teaching me strength and resilience mommy — and how to set a proper dinner party table and always how to spot a fake purse."

Sunday marked the first Mother's Day that Tori celebrated since filing for divorce from her ex Dean McDermott in March. The former couple announced their split in June 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Tori Spelling/Instagram Candy Spelling with a young Tori Spelling

Though Tori and her mother have had ups and downs in their relationship through the years, Candy exclusively told PEOPLE in April that she's been there for her daughter amid her divorce.



"She really needed [support]," Candy said.

Tori is mom to Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hatti, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 7, whom she shares with McDermott.



