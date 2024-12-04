Tori Spelling Recalls Christmas Eve Kiss with John Corbett After ‘Totally’ Hitting It Off

The alleged PDA was described as a "full" kiss but not a "long" kiss

Tori Spelling is spilling all the details behind one unforgettable holiday memory.

On the latest edition of her Misspelling podcast, the actress, 51, recalled an alleged kiss with John Corbett, 63, before he rose to fame playing Aidan Shaw on Sex and the City.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star claimed the moment happened during one of her family's annual Christmas parties.

"My dad [Aaron Spelling] would always, like, court, I would say, like, new talent that he was trying to put on shows, so they would come. This is before Sex and the City, but John Corbett came," said Spelling. "And he and I totally hit it off, and I remember having a kiss with him Christmas Eve."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

HBO/ Everett Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett on 'Sex and the City'

She said that at the time, Corbett had already gotten exposure on Northern Exposure, and her "dad wanted to use him in something," but he ultimately didn't after booking another role.

The alleged PDA was described as a "full" kiss but not a "long" one. Spelling claimed it happened as she was walking him out of the party.

Related: Tori Spelling Didn't Speak to Luke Perry 'for Months' After Getting Into an 'Awful' Brawl with Her Ex: 'I Was Pissed'

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Tori Spelling at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball held at the Kia Forum on December 1, 2023

"I feel so foolish because I was kind of dating but not dating Noah, who was Vincent Young at the time. And because of that, like, John would call me, and we were supposed to go on a date and I didn't reciprocate," she said.

PEOPLE has reached out to Corbett's rep for comment.

In October, Spelling gave another update on her personal life, reflecting on her relationship with estranged husband Dean McDermott after she filed for divorce in March. The date of separation is listed as June 17, 2023.

Related: Tori Spelling Says She Feels Like a 'Stupid Girl' Reminding Brian Austin Green of the First Time They Had Sex

Robin L Marshall/Getty Tori Spelling attends the 10th Annual Gala of The Stars awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 09, 2024

"We're really amicable. I know in Hollywood people think divorces have to be ugly, ours are not. We co-parent really well, we're good friends, and he's one of my biggest supporters," she told PEOPLE at the Gala of the Stars event at the Beverly Hilton.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Speaking about how she balances work and motherhood as a parent of five children, she added, "It's not easy. But hey, we all do it. My kids are really supportive."



Read the original article on People