Tori Spelling Receives Advice, Well Wishes from Her “90210” Costars as She Gears Up for “DWTS” Debut: 'Enjoy the Experience'

Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering shared their excitement for Spelling's upcoming appearance on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Tori Spelling at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 10, 2023 in Universal City, California.

Many of Tori Spelling's Beverly Hills, 90210 costars can’t wait to see her compete for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars!

Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering all gathered together for a 90210 panel at 90s Con hosted by PEOPLE’s Dory Jackson on Sept. 14 in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Spelling was also supposed to be in attendance but dropped out days before the event.)

During the conversation, they celebrated their former costar’s upcoming gig on DWTS. Earlier this month, Spelling, 51, was announced as one of the 13 contestants on the dancing competition series’ 33rd season. She is partnered with pro Pasha Pashkov.

Green, 51, Garth, 52, Ziering, 60, and Carteris, 63, all agreed that the experience is “hard,” but each shared their well wishes for Spelling with the audience.

Green, who competed on season 30 of DWTS with now-fiancée Sharna Burgess, said, “Keep your head on, enjoy the experience,” he said, adding, “It’s a seven-day-a-week job.”

Garth noted, "I’m so excited for her I think she’s going to do great," while Carteris added how she’s “really really excited” for Spelling.

“We’re all rooting for her,” Ziering chimed in, before urging the audience to support the actress. “Make sure you do the same.”

Jennifer Juneau Haupt (L-R) Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering at '90s Con on Sept. 14, 2024

Shortly after the season 33 cast was announced, Spelling exclusively told PEOPLE that Green inspired her to join the series.

“Brian Austin Green has known the whole time since I got that phone call,” she shared. “So that whole time I was like, ‘I don't know if I should do or shouldn't do it,’ but he was like, ‘You will be amazing, you need to do this.’”

During the 90s Con panel, the four actors also paid tribute to their late costar, Shannen Doherty. The group publicly reunited just two months after Doherty died on July 13, nearly a decade after she was diagnosed with cancer. She was 53.

Green remembered his longtime friend’s "incredibly brave" and "difficult" cancer journey. "She’s to me an amazing example for everyone of [how] she put her own challenges and her own health things aside and really wanted to share with everyone the experience of all of it, and it was incredibly brave," he said. "Going through something as difficult as that and being open to being completely transparent and sharing with everyone is brave."

Carteris remarked on how the actress became an inspiration to people in her own life. "I have a friend right now who is really sick with cancer, and she said that Shannen really inspired her," she said. "I think that her legacy is truly making a difference for those who are struggling to know that there’s hope."

Mark Sennet/Getty Images (L-R) Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris and Luke Perry in September 1991 in Los Angeles, California

Dancing with the Stars season 33 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with the episode available to stream the next day on Hulu.



