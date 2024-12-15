Tori Spelling 'shot with a BB gun' during holiday parade

Tori Spelling was shot at when she took part in a holiday parade.

The 51-year-old actress recalled how excited she was when she and 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star Brian Austin Green were asked to be part of a Christmas parade when they were 19 years old in 1992, and she was having a "great" time until someone from the crowd fired a BB gun pellet in her direction.

Alongside a throwback of herself and Brian wearing ribbons that read “61st Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade 1992", Tori wrote on Instagram: 1"9 and riding in The Hollywood ChristmasParade with my teen dream on and off camera @brianaustingreen

"I had grown up watching this event on tv and I was beyond excited that Donna + David had been asked to ride on an antique car thru the parade. It was 1992 and 90210 was at its prime. It was a great ride till I got shot with a BB gun…

"Didn’t see that one coming did you?(sic)"

When Tori thought she had been shot, Brian told her she was "being dramatic" and she dismissed the sudden pain as her "overactive imagination" before realising after the parade ended she had been right.

She wrote: "I remember waving to the crowds as our car moved thru the parade and suddenly feeling a hot sharp pain on my leg. I whispered to Bri “ omg I’ve been shot!” he replied in our usual banter “ You’re being dramatic”. Fair, he knew me well. I had a flare for drama. After all it’s a teens right. So, I shrugged it off as my overactive imagination and went back to waving.

"All teen angst aside, after the parade I did check my jeans and sure enough there was a burn hole on my upper Levi thigh. I was ok the 501’s were not.

"Needless to say, it took me decades to be able to ride in another parade. But, I still love the tradition of watching it annually on tv with my kids. And, the whole experience added to my Christmas sTORIes. "