The Tories Have Accepted Another £5 Million From Donor Who Said Diane Abbott 'Should Be Shot'

A protester holds a placard referencing Tory donor Frank Hester's comments, during a demonstration in Parliament Square. SOPA Images via Getty Images

The Tories have accepted another £5 million from a businessman who said Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women” and “should be shot”, it has been confirmed.

Figures released this morning by the Electoral Commission showed the payments from Frank Hester’s company, the Phoenix Partnership, in January.

Hester also gave the party £10m last year, making him the Conservatives’ biggest donor.

The Guardian reported in March that Hester had made the comments in 2019.

After ministers initially refused to condemn him, a No10 spokesman eventually said in a statement: “The comments allegedly made by Frank Hester were racist and wrong.”

The revelation that the Tories accepted a further £5 million from the businessman will re-ignite calls for them to hand back all of the money he has given them.

HuffPost UK has contacted the Conservatives for comment.

