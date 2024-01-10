Tories accused of criticising Davey over Horizon scandal due to Lib Dem advances

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has come under attack from Conservatives over the Horizon scandal because of the “advances he is making in the blue wall”, his party’s leader in Scotland has said.

Sir Ed served as postal affairs minister while in coalition government between 2010 and 2012 and has been accused of having “fobbed off” sub-postmasters impacted by the Horizon scandal.

On Wednesday, current postal affairs minister Kevin Hollinrake told Times Radio that 980 people had been convicted following a fault in the Fujitsu-made IT system.

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said Sir Ed should not stand down despite increasing pressure from politicians and some who were impacted.

“No, I don’t think he should,” Mr Cole-Hamilton said after being asked if Sir Ed should quit, citing comments from Alan Bates, the “heroic” sub-postmaster whose story was dramatised in an ITV series that thrust the story back to the political fore.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has come under pressure this week (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“(Mr Bates) said on Channel 4 News, he was asked about Ed Davey’s position and he said it was wrong to criticise Ed Davey because he was given a bum steer by officials.”

Sir Ed said this week he believes he had been lied to by the Post Office.

Mr Cole-Hamilton added: “You have to ask why is Ed being attacked? Well, he’s being attacked by the Tories because they’re worried about the advances he’s making in the blue wall.”

He was alluding to the “historic” by-election wins in recent years in four Westminster constituencies.

He added: “I rest on the judgment of Alan Bates, who said on Channel 4 News on Monday this week that Ed Davey was given a bum steer.

“It’s wrong to single him out for blaming.

“Yes, there’s a lot of blame to be apportioned here, but this is about the massive industrial deception within the Post Office itself and I will keep resting on that judgment.”

Meanwhile, the SNP have called for Sir Ed to hand back his knighthood in response to the scandal.

The call comes as former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells handed back her CBE this week.

Story continues

Speaking to the Daily Record, SNP MP Amy Callaghan said: “It would be entirely inappropriate for Ed Davey to retain his knighthood given the questions surrounding his role in this appalling miscarriage of justice and subsequent cover-up.

“He should follow in the footsteps of Paula Vennells and hand back his honour immediately.

“Countless lives were destroyed by this scandal, and many more are still dealing with the consequences of wrongful convictions and having to hand over money they didn’t have after being wrongfully accused of stealing.”

Ms Callaghan said the scandal was not the fault of any single party, but the “entire Westminster system” had been complicit and those involved should “take responsibility for their actions and work to resolve the issue.