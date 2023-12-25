Tories accused of overseeing ‘pothole pandemic’
Sixty-three claims for pothole-related damage were made by motorists every day last year, the Liberal Democrats have said. The party has called for road maintenance budgets to be fully-restored by the Government, accusing the Conservatives of overseeing a “pothole pandemic” on English roads. Data from 85 local authorities in England, obtained by freedom of information requests, shows that compensation paid to motorists reached £1.77 million in 2022/23 – a slight rise on the previous year.