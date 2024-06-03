Tories to amend Equality Act to make ‘biological sex’ protected characteristic

“Changing your clothes does not change who you are”, a Cabinet Minister said on Monday as the Conservative’s laid out plans to amend the Equality Act to define the protected characteristic of sex as “biological sex”.

Kemi Badenoch claimed the changes will make it simpler for service providers, such as those running domestic abuse and women’s shelters, to prevent biological males from entering.

It could result in transgender women being barred from female-only spaces or taking part in women’s sports.

The Government said it believes that Labour’s Equality Act has not kept pace with evolving interpretations and is not sufficiently clear on matters of sex and gender.

The Women and Equalities Minister told LBC: “This is about protecting those who are vulnerable, it is not about stopping trans people from having privacy and dignity.

“That’s why we have said you should have unisex toilets, a disabled toilet is an example of that, or where there are shared spaces, they should be on the basis of biological sex.”

Ms Badenoch added: “Changing your clothes doesn’t change who you are.

“We want people who are trans to be protected as well, people who want to change their clothes should not be able to exploit the laws we have put in place to protect those people who are genuine transgender people, those who suffer gender dysphoria.

“Just putting on a different set of clothes does not make you transgender.”

Ahead of the General Election on July 4, the Tory party has proposed a change to the law will not remove the existing and continuing protections against discrimination on the basis of gender reassignment provided by the Equality Act.

The sex of those with a Gender Recognition Certificate will still align with their acquired gender in law outside the Equality Act, for example marriage law.

Under the new scheme the Conservatives will also establish that gender recognition is a reserved matter, with Ms Badenoch saying, “it is impracticable for gender recognition regimes to vary in different parts of the country”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The safety of women and girls is too important to allow the current confusion around definitions of sex and gender to persist.

“The Conservatives believe that making this change in law will enhance protections in a way that respects the privacy and dignity of everyone in society.

“We are taking an evidence-led approach to this issue so we can continue to build a secure future for everyone across the whole country.”

Last year Ms Badenoch wrote to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) seeking further guidance on gender recognition.

She said public bodies are acting out of “fear of being accused of transphobia”.

It comes after the Gender Recognition Bill was passed in the Scottish Parliament in 2022 and would have made it easier for transgender people in Scotland to get gender recognition certificates.

The Bill was prevented from proceeding to royal assent by an order under Section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998, made by the then Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack.

In December, the Court of Session ruled the action was lawful, despite a Scottish Government challenge.