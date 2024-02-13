Tories call for 'Clarkson clause' to relax planning rules for farmers

The Conservative Environment Network (CEN) is proposing a ‘buy British’ button on websites, allowing consumers to filter shops by non-UK-grown food (PA Wire)

A group of pro-green Conservative MPs is championing the introduction of a "Clarkson clause" named after the popular television presenter and farmer Jeremy Clarkson. This would permit farmers to establish farm shops without the hassle of obtaining planning permission.

The Conservative Environment Network (CEN) is also calling for greater freedom to put up wind turbines and solar panels on farmland.

The proposed clause is part of an extensive plan aiming to promote sustainable practices and support local farming.

The CEN says increased liberties to install wind turbines and solar panels on agricultural land would help contribute to the global aim to transition towards renewable energy sources. It said this would also reduce carbon emissions.

The CEN is also urging supermarkets to pay higher prices for sustainable food, incentivising farmers to adopt eco-friendly practices. It proposes a "buy British" button on websites, allowing consumers to filter shops by non-UK-grown food and support local producers.

To address any concerns that farmers may have, members have suggested that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt should eliminate inheritance tax on re-wilded farmland. They say this tax exemption could encourage more farmers to restore their land to its natural state, benefiting biodiversity and combating climate change.

Jeremy Clarkson has used his platform in the UK to campaign in support of the difficulty farmers are facing (Jeremy Clarkson | Instagram)

They are also calling for increased funds for post-Brexit land management payments. The group says financial incentives could help farmers navigate the uncertainties of the post-Brexit era and invest in sustainable farming practices.

Though some farmers may resist these changes, the CEN says potential benefits for the environment, the economy, and future generations could be significant.

Clarkson has used his platform in the UK to campaign in support of the difficulty farmers are facing. These include rising interest rates, high energy prices, and pressure from customers to keep prices low.

He even renamed his farm "Diddly Squat" — reportedly to reflect how little money it makes.

The Cotswolds farm has been the subject of the Amazon Prime Video documentary series Clarkson’s Farm.

Clarkson told The News Agents podcast in 2022 that he believed food prices should be double what they were.

He told presenters Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel: "People simply don't pay enough for their food. The one thing a government will never say "oh you've got to pay more for your food, you don't pay enough"."