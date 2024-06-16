Tories: We are fighting for every vote

The Daily Beast
Former President Donald Trump left some of the country’s most powerful CEOs scratching their heads, cringing, or just outright laughing during a private meeting in the nation’s capital on Thursday.On MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin said he’d spoken to several CEOs who were at the gathering, including many who considered themselves pro-Trump. Among the attendees were Apple’s Tim Cook and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon.“They walked away from that meeting, I think, a bit