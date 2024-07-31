Tories have ‘lost reputation for competence’, Mel Stride says

The Conservatives have lost their “reputation for competence”, Mel Stride has said as he launched his Tory leadership campaign.

The shadow work and pensions secretary shared a video with the campaign slogan: “Trust. Change. Win”.

He said: “Let’s be honest, we’ve lost the trust of the British people and our reputation for competence.”

Mr Stride added: “Now we can start to regain that by becoming an effective opposition, united around our Conservative values. But the new leader of our party will need to go much, much further than that.”

He is one of the six MPs who have put their names forward to be party leader, alongside the likes of Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick.

Mr Stride is seen as a candidate on the moderate wing of the Tory party, along with Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly.

The former Cabinet minister said: “Over the coming months and years, I will drive the fundamental reforms vital to forging a new, compelling vision of what a Conservative Britain can deliver for voters right up and down our great country, and move on from an over centralised party organisation to a dynamic locally-focused campaigning machine with our members right at its heart.

“And under my leadership, we can get this right, and win.”

His video made a similar appeal to the party membership as Dame Priti Patel did when launching her leadership bid in The Telegraph, when she promised to give members “a much greater voice” in formulating policies.

The six candidates will embark on a month-long tour of the country during parliamentary recess to campaign.

07:22 PM BST

07:02 PM BST

Theresa May rules herself out of running to be Oxford University chancellor

Theresa May has ruled herself out of the race to become the next chancellor of Oxford University, Poppy Wood reports.

The former prime minister was previously thought to be considering the role after stepping down from Parliament earlier this month following 27 years as the Conservative MP for Maidenhead.

The Telegraph understands she will not be entering a bid to replace Lord Patten of Barnes, who will retire as Oxford’s chancellor this year after two decades in the job.

06:45 PM BST

Starmer could put brakes on plan to increase income threshold for migrant spouses

Sir Keir Starmer is considering putting the brakes on the Tory-backed plan to increase the salary threshold for migrant spouses, Charles Hymas reports.

The income threshold needed to bring a foreign partner to the UK was raised from £18,600 to £29,000 earlier this year as part of a package of measures to reduce net migration by around 300,000.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, has paused plans to further increase the threshold to £38,700 next year and asked the migration advisory committee (MAC) to review the level at which it should be set.

06:33 PM BST

Jenrick ‘Ending mass migration won’t be plain sailing, but we must do it’

Robert Jenrick has declared that “ending mass migration won’t be plain sailing, but we must do it”, as he put the issue at the centre of his leadership campaign.

Mr Jenrick said that while serving as immigration minister he “saw dangerous people coming into our country” and “saw us unable to deport them”.

In a video uploaded to social media, the MP for Newark said: “I believe that anyone who comes here illegally must be deported within days. I believe that ending mass migration won’t be plain sailing, but we must do it.”

He added: “When I was minister for immigration, I saw dangerous people coming into our country. I saw us unable to deport them. I saw hundreds of thousands of people we frankly didn’t need coming in legally, but our politics was unable or unwilling to deliver what was needed.”

06:14 PM BST

Jenrick becomes bookies’ favourite to become Tory leader

Robert Jenrick has become the bookmakers’ favourite to become the next leader of the Conservative Party after a flurry of bets.

Kemi Badenoch had been the betting favourite since the conclusion of the general election, but Mr Jenrick has leapfrogged to first place after a glossy video launch.

Leon Blackman, of Oddschecker betting platform, said: “For the first time since the general election, we have a new betting favourite to be the next Conservative leader.

“Over the past 24 hours, Robert Jenrick has stormed ahead of Kemi Badenoch to become the bookies’ number one choice to be the party leader.

His odds have been cut from 5/2 to 6/4, translating to an increase in implied probability he’ll be the party leader from 28.6 per cent to 40 per cent.”

06:01 PM BST

The towns most exposed to Labour’s housing revolution

Angela Rayner has announced that Labour will reinstate compulsory housebuilding targets for councils and raise the number of new homes in Britain to 370,000 a year, Josh Kirby reports.

The Government has also revealed plans to double housing targets in some areas of the North of England, while slashing targets in major cities including London, Birmingham and Bristol.

The deputy prime minister on Tuesday committed to 1.5 million new homes over this Parliament in a bid to fast-track thousands more first-time buyers onto the property ladder.

05:42 PM BST

Labour planning to pause new hospitals programme ‘for a long time’

Labour were planning to pause the plans to deliver 40 new hospitals by 2030 “for a long time”, Victoria Atkins has claimed.

The former health secretary demanded that Labour “come clean” about the plans for what she desribed as “cuts” to the New Hospital Programme.

The shadow health secretary wrote on X: “The truth is Labour have been planning these cuts for a long time.

“In May 2023, Labour announced that they would review NHS capital funding ‘as a first step’ in government. They have stuck to that promise. I challenged Wes Streeting about it in the Commons on 23 May 2024– with no denial or equivocation.”

She added: “During the campaign, however, Labour realised that local communities did not like this. So, some Labour candidates- including (Sir Keir Starmer)- claimed the plans for new hospitals and other NHS building projects would be safe with Labour. Their first u-turn on new hospitals.

“On Monday, Labour u-u-turned back to their original ‘No New Hospital Programme’. This is their choice, no one else’s. Same old Labour - promising the earth and delivering a black hole.”

05:23 PM BST

Public wants to scrap MPs’ oath of allegiance to King, poll suggests

The public supports scrapping MPs’ oaths of allegiance to the King, a poll has suggested.

A survey of 1,008 Britons commissioned by anti-monarchy campaign group Republic found that 56.1 per cent of the public think MPs should swear allegiance to their constituents and the country, Tim Sigsworth reports.

The poll, conducted by Find Out Now, found just 11.6 per cent want MPs to pledge alliance to the King, as is currently the case.

32.3 per cent of respondents said they did not know which of the two options they preferred.

Clive Lewis, the Labour MP, was made to re-do his oath earlier this month after he adapted it to say he was doing it “under protest”.

05:06 PM BST

Watch: Mel Stride’s leadership campaign video

My latest Minute with Mel: A Leadership Special.



I will rebuild trust, forge a compelling new vision of what a Conservative Britain has to offer and revolutionise our campaigning machine to win again.



Mel Stride for Leader 👉 launching soon.

05:04 PM BST

Tories have ‘lost reputation for competence’, Mel Stride says

The Conservatives have lost their “reputation for competence”, Mel Stride has said as he launched his Tory leadership campaign.

The shadow work and pensions secretary shared a video with the slogan: “Trust. Change. Win”.

He said: “Let’s be honest, we’ve lost the trust of the British people and our reputation for competence.”

Mr Stride added: “Over the coming months and years, I will drive the fundamental reforms vital to forging a new, compelling vision of what a Conservative Britain can deliver for voters right up and down our great country, and move on from an over centralised party organisation to a dynamic locally-focused campaigning machine with our members right at its heart.

“And under my leadership, we can get this right, and win.”

He is one of the six MPs who have put their names forward to be party leader, alongside the likes of Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick

04:59 PM BST

Foreign minister speaks to Lebanese counterpart over risks of escalation

A Foreign Office minister has spoken to the Lebanese Foreign Minister, to express concerns over the “risk of further escalation” in the Middle East.

It comes after Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’ top political leader, was killed in Iran and Istal claimed to have killed a senior commander of Iran-backed Hezbollah in Beirut.

Hamish Falconer said: “Today, I spoke with Lebanese Foreign Minister Bou Habib to express my concerns on the risk of further escalation and regional destabilisation.

“The UK continues to press for a diplomatic solution.”

04:36 PM BST

Jenrick: Labour have ‘shredded’ London housing targets

Robert Jenrick has accused Labour of having “shredded” London housing targets, in a move which is “bad for Britain”.

Angela Rayner will cut the capital’s housebuilding target from 100,000 homes per year to 80,000 as she tears up the Tory method for calculating housing need.

Mr Jenrick, who is running for Tory leader criticised the move, as he said it was “where we need homes the most”.

He wrote on X: “Labour have shredded housing targets in London, where we need homes the most and the potential productivity gains are greatest.

“Starmer’s plan might work for London Labour, but it is bad for Britain.

“Milk lasts longer than Starmer’s ‘country first, party second’ pledge has.”

04:12 PM BST

‘No bulls--t’ and Thatcherite thinking: The unstoppable rise of Kemi Badenoch

Olukemi Adegoke was always ambitious, writes Mick Brown.

In 2006, the Tory grandee Peter, now Lord, Lilley was asked by David Cameron to chair the Global Poverty Commission – a policy group focusing on aid, trade and development. Bob Geldof was a consultant. An advertisement was placed seeking volunteers with some knowledge of the field to help with tech and admin work. Olukemi Adegoke was among the first to put her name forward. Adegoke, who had become a member of the Conservative Party a year earlier, was 26 years old and working as an IT consultant for Deutsche Bank. Shortly afterwards, Lord Lilley and a team visited Nigeria to see how British taxpayers’ money was being spent on aid schemes. Adegoke was in the country visiting her family and offered to help.

03:55 PM BST

Labour MP calls for Jeremy Hunt to resign over public finances ‘cover up’

A backbench Labour MP has called on Jeremy Hunt to resign as shadow chancellor over his handling of the public finances while in office.

Dr Jeevun Sandher, the MP for Loughborough accused Mr Hunt of having “made unfunded spending commitments” and spending “money you had no ability to pay for”.

In a letter to the shadow chancellor, he wrote: “You spent money you had no ability to pay for, and you told no-one. You hid it from the country, you hid it from voters and you failed to inform the Office for Budget Resposibility of these numbers.”

He added: “Irresponsibly and in total contempt for the taxpayer, you put party before country. I am therefore calling on you to resign as Shadow Chancellor.”

03:35 PM BST

Atkins: Labour have sent a ‘dangeous message’ over striking doctors

Labour have sent a “dangerous message” to junior doctors that “strike action will work again in the future”, Victoria Atkins has warned.

The Government offered junior doctors in England a 22 per cent pay rise over a number of years to end the months-long strike action.

The shadow health secretary said: “Labour has caved into union demands with a budget-busting pay increase.

They have sent the dangerous message that ‘strike action WILL work again in the future’.

“Labour must stand up to their union paymasters or it is the public who will pay with more strikes and higher taxes.”

03:30 PM BST

03:20 PM BST

Lammy: ‘Absolutely vital’ UK and Qatar work together

The UK and Qatar share a commitment to regional stability, security, defence and driving growth.



Qatar plays a key role in mediating the conflict in Gaza, so it's absolutely vital we work together to push for peace.



I look forward to continuing our close cooperation with HH…

03:03 PM BST

Starmer calls Brazil, Nigeria and Cyprus leaders in one afternoon

Sir Keir Starmer spoke with the leaders of Brazil, Nigeria and Cyprus this afternoon.

Downing Street said Sir Keir spoke with Brazilian president Lula da Silva and they “discussed the close areas of collaboration between the UK and Brazil, including on climate and nature”.

Sir Keir also talked to Bola Tinubu, the president of Nigeria, and the PM “reflected on the important relationship between the UK and Nigeria, grounded in cooperation on trade and security as Commonwealth partners, with long-standing ties between our people”.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Nikos Christodoulides, the president of Cyprus, and they agreed to “deepen the invaluable relationship that the UK and Cyprus share, particularly on issues including regional security and migration”.

02:47 PM BST

Truss: I may not back any of the Tory leadership contenders

Liz Truss has said that she may not back any of the Tory leadership contenders.

The former prime minister told The Daily T podcast that the next party leader needed to “take on the establishment” and “groupthink”.

But she declined to endorse any of the six Conservative MPs who have entered the race to succeed Rishi Sunak.

“I’m not, I’m not sort of coming out for one of them,” she said. “I’m not sure I will, ultimately.”

02:35 PM BST

Braverman: Labour axing key committee the ‘beginning of the end of Brexit’

Labour’s decision to scrap a parliamentary committee focused on scrutinising the UK-EU relationship is the “beginning of the end of Brexit”, Suella Braverman has claimed.

The Government has got rid of the European Scrutiny Committee which played a particularly prominent role post-Brexit on looking at EU laws and their impact on the UK.

Sir William Cash, the Tory former chairman of the committee, said it was a “very undemocratic move” and it comes as Labour targets a closer relationship with Brussels.

Mrs Braverman, the former home secretary, agreed and tweeted:

Anti-democratic, lacking transparency and a disservice to the millions of British people who voted to deliver Brexit in 2016 and 2019.



This is the beginning of the end of Brexit. https://t.co/D4XF7RJKk6 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) July 31, 2024

02:15 PM BST

Minister is first MP of new Parliament investigated by standards watchdog

A Treasury minister is being investigated by Parliament’s standards watchdog, the first such inquiry since the general election.

Tulip Siddiq, Economic Secretary to the Treasury and MP for Hampstead and Highgate, is under investigation for the late registration of interests, according to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner’s website.

The inquiry is thought to relate to Ms Siddiq’s failure to register rental income from a property in London, which a Labour spokesman said was “an administrative oversight” for which she had apologised.

The spokesman said: “Tulip will co-operate fully with the Parliamentary Commissioner on Standards on this matter.”

02:05 PM BST

It’s nonsense that there’s no room to build in the countryside, says Rayner

Angela Rayner has said it is “nonsense” to suggest that Britain’s countryside is too overcrowded for new homes.

The Deputy Prime Minister yesterday announced sweeping reforms to deliver 1.5 million more houses this decade.

Under the changes, councils will have to build on the “grey belt”, which is low-quality green belt land, in order to meet mandatory house-building targets that have been increased by 25 per cent.

Ms Rayner insisted that she would not hesitate to impose house-building plans on councils that refused to meet the targets.

01:32 PM BST

Pictured: Healey and Lammy hold talks with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani holds talks with David Lammy and John Healey at the Amiri Diwan in Doha, Qatar - AFP

01:17 PM BST

Boris Johnson reveals cover for new book ‘Unleashed’

I'm delighted to share the cover for UNLEASHED and I'm looking forward to sharing the book with you when it is published this October.

Pre-order here:

01:15 PM BST

Starmer ‘should make ministers work outside London regularly’

Sir Keir Starmer should make ministers work outside London regularly as part of Whitehall reforms, a think tank has said.

The Institute for Government (IfG) said frontbenchers should have to frequently decamp to government buildings outside the capital to improve performance.

Ministers currently spend most of their time in offices in and around Whitehall, adjacent to the Houses of Parliament in central London.

The former government committed to moving 22,000 officials and 50 per cent of senior civil servants outside London by 2030 as part of Boris Johnson’s levelling up agenda.

01:03 PM BST

Labour won’t build ‘a load of ugly houses’, insists Rayner

A Tory requirement for new housing to be beautiful was “too subjective” and was blocking new developments, Angela Rayner said.

Labour has scrapped the requirement but Ms Rayner, the Housing Secretary, rejected the suggestion that “a load of ugly homes” would now be given the green light.

Asked about removing the word beautiful from the rules, Ms Rayner told the BBC: “I think this is ridiculous. Beautiful is so subjective but actually within the planning framework there is a lot of specifications about [being] in keeping with the local area. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder anyway.”

Ms Rayner said that beautiful in relation to housing “means nothing really, it means one thing to one person and another thing to another”.

She said: “All that wording was doing was preventing and blocking development and that is why we think it is too subjective and actually the guidelines and the rules that are in place means that there has to be consultation, they have to follow the rules on what the buildings look like, the safety of the buildings, are they in keeping with the area.”

She added: “There are rules and protections in place so I don’t buy this idea that I am just going to build a load of ugly houses. That is just not true.”

12:41 PM BST

Tory housing target for London was ‘nonsense’, says Rayner

London’s old housing target was “nonsense”, Angela Rayner said as she explained why Labour had lowered it.

Under the Tories the capital had an annual target of 100,000 but Ms Rayner has now set a target of 80,000.

She told the BBC: “First of all, the target that was set for London wasn’t based on any particular formula. It was a nonsense formula that they used.

“The target that I have insisted on under the new method is 80,000. London didn’t get near that last year so I will be pushing the Mayor of London and I have already met with him. We will expect more.”

12:27 PM BST

Rayner: Majority of areas will see increase in housing targets

A majority of areas across the country will see their housing targets increase under the Labour Government, Angela Rayner said.

It was suggested to the Housing Secretary that Labour’s new method for calculating how many houses needed to be built had put predominantly Tory areas of the country at a disadvantage.

Ms Rayner told the BBC: “The method that we are using, what we are consulting on, is first of all around housing stock, so what they currently have, and then it is about affordability.

“So the reason that their target will have gone up is because they are not meeting the needs locally and therefore that has to be met.

“But I will be open with your listeners, the majority of places have had an uplift in their target because year upon year the Conservatives promised that they would build 300,000 homes and they failed to meet that target, year upon year.

“And that is why I have had to set the target at what it is and it is based on what the actual need is out there to solve this housing crisis.”

12:09 PM BST

Lord Frost endorses Robert Jenrick in Tory leadership race

Robert Jenrick has secured the endorsement of Lord Frost, the former Brexit minister, in the Tory leadership race.

The Tory peer explained his decision in a piece for The Telegraph:

Anyone can talk. It takes courage to act. I know that. I gave up my ministerial career on principle in December 2021 by resigning in protest against yet another Covid lockdown. So, too, Robert resigned last year in protest at the government’s migration policy, and was one of the small group who refused to back the Rwanda Bill unless it freed us from the European Convention on Human Rights. If we had taken a different course then, and the boats had slowed or even stopped – who knows what the story of this election might have been? More firm stands on points of principle might have changed the outcome, at least in part. Instead, we continued full on to disaster. Only a few, like Robert, stood by their beliefs. To me, that makes a difference. That ability to see the big picture, and to stand on principle to deliver it, is why I support Robert Jenrick as leader of our party. I hope others will look at what he is saying – and then do the same.

11:46 AM BST

Hunt: Labour plotting ‘great tax betrayal’

Jeremy Hunt accused Labour of plotting a “great tax betrayal” as a war of words between the shadow chancellor and Rachel Reeves continued over the state of the public finances.

Mr Hunt claimed that “Labour were planning tax rises all along - they just didn’t have the courage to tell you”.

Writing on the Conservative Home website today, he said: “The statement by the Chancellor on Monday was an exercise designed to cover up the great tax betrayal coming in the Autumn Budget.

“This week they revealed how they are planning to get away with it. We will not let them.”

Ms Reeves announced a series of cost-cutting measures on Monday as she claimed the Tories had left behind a £22 billion black hole in the public finances. The Tories rejected the claim.

The Chancellor said yesterday that she thought “we will have to increase taxes in the Budget”. Labour pledged in its manifesto not to increase income tax, National Insurance or VAT. Ms Reeves has said she will stick to that pledge.

Jeremy Hunt and Rachel Reeves are pictured together at the State Opening of Parliament on July 17 - Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images Europe

11:32 AM BST

Deputy PM defends decision to cut back winter fuel payments

Angela Rayner defended the Government axing winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners as she said that growth and GB Energy will “bring people’s bills down”.

Asked about the impact of making the winter fuel allowance means-tested, she told ITV’s This Morning: “The frustration is what we inherited. It was horrendous when the Chancellor looked at the books.”

She added: “So there was some really difficult choices and what the Chancellor set out with the winter fuel payments was about people on pension credit. Now there’s thousands of people that are eligible for pension credit that are not currently receiving it.

“So my plea to people who are listening to this is check out whether you’re available for pension credit because there’s so many people that won’t and those people will continue to get the winter fuel payment.”

Ms Rayner further stated: “That’s why we’ve put growth central as well because we’ve got to pay for our public services, bring people’s bills down.

“So Great British Energy, and the work we’re doing there will eventually mean that we will have our own energy efficiency, security, so we’re not at the mercy of dictators like Putin.”

Angela Rayner, the Housing Secretary, appears on ITV's This Morning programme today - Ken McKay/Shutterstock

11:21 AM BST

Reader poll: Do you support Labour scrapping winter fuel payments for 10m pensioners?

Making winter fuel payments for pensioners means-tested was one of the cost-saving measures announced by Rachel Reeves on Monday.

Do you agree with the move? You can have your say in our reader poll below:

11:18 AM BST

Rayner: ‘People are not Nimby for Nimby reasons’

Angela Rayner insisted Labour’s housebuilding drive will be accompanied by the necessary new infrastructure as she argued people are “not Nimby for Nimby reasons”.

The Housing Secretary told ITV’s This Morning programme: “A lot of the time people genuinely, there isn’t a family that hasn’t got a housing need that isn’t met in the UK at the moment.

“People are not Nimby [not in my back yard] for Nimby reasons. They are saying ‘hang on a minute, our roads are already congested, we can’t get a GP appointment and now you want to build more houses here?’.

“So infrastructure is critical and that is why our rules will make sure that we get that infrastructure as well.”

'I'm impatient to make that change and to prove to people that we can do things differently.' @AngelaRayner opens up about the challenges the new government faces with some of their polices, but how they're determined to get things moving.#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/5Q8YJwMf5P — This Morning (@thismorning) July 31, 2024

11:01 AM BST

Rayner fell asleep on her Red Box as ‘eat, sleep, work, repeat’ takes its toll

Angela Rayner revealed she recently fell asleep on her ministerial Red Box as she described her current life routine as “eat, sleep, work, repeat”.

The Deputy Prime Minister told ITV’s This Morning programme: “I did fall asleep on the Red Box the other night, that’s a rite of passage.

“It’s just eat, sleep, work, repeat at the moment.”

10:54 AM BST

Poll: Majority of voters happy to pay more tax to fund pay rise for nurses

Two-thirds of voters would be happy to pay more in taxes if the extra revenue was used to fund a pay rise for nurses, a new Savanta poll has found.

A survey conducted between July 26-28 found that 64 per cent of people would be happy to pay more tax if it meant more pay for nurses.

One quarter of voters - some 27 per cent - said they would be unhappy to pay more taxes in that specific scenario.

Approximately half of voters said they would be happy to pay more taxes to pay for more police officers or to fund a pay rise for teachers.

Four in 10 - 42 per cent - said they would be happy to pay more to fund large infrastructure projects.

10:52 AM BST

Poll: Six in 10 believe Labour will put up inheritance tax and capital gains

Six in 10 voters believe the Government will increase capital gains tax and inheritance tax, according to a new poll.

A Savanta survey conducted between July 26-28 found 62 per cent of people believe capital gains will be increased, up from 60 per cent in June.

Some 60 per cent said they believed it was likely Labour will put up inheritance tax, up from 56 per cent in June.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said it was clear that “much of the public don’t necessarily think they will be personally paying more taxes” under the new Government.

“They think it’s more likely that capital gains and inheritance tax will be going up - comparatively narrow taxes that few people pay, next to VAT and National Insurance,” he said.

Approximately half of voters believed it was likely that income tax, National Insurance and VAT will be increased despite Labour’s pledge to the contrary.

📈However, the taxes that voters think will go up under Labour to pay for public services tend to be ones people are less likely to pay (eg capital gains and inheritance tax). pic.twitter.com/D3hoNXJuJK — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) July 31, 2024

10:37 AM BST

New Towns Taskforce to present potential locations within 12 months

Labour has announced a New Towns Taskforce which will present a final shortlist of potential locations for major new housing developments within 12 months.

The programme will include large-scale new standalone towns as well as a number of urban extensions and regeneration schemes. The new developments will consist of at least 10,000 new homes each.

The taskforce will be chaired by regeneration expert Sir Michael Lyons.

Angela Rayner, the Housing Secretary, said: “Our new towns will deliver housing fit for the future, shaping new communities with real character that people can be proud to call home.

“With Sir Michael in the driving seat, I know his taskforce will work together with local people to help us decide on the right places for these new towns, delivering more homes, jobs and green spaces.

“We are getting Britain building again and our long-term vision for a new generation of new towns will enrich the lives of working people in the years to come.”

10:18 AM BST

Rees-Mogg: Next Tory leader must be more conservative

The next Tory party leader must be more conservative, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has argued.

Sir Jacob, who lost his seat at the general election, declined to take a view on who should succeed Rishi Sunak.

He told Times Radio this morning: “I know and like all the candidates.”

Pressed on whether the next leader should do more to counter the electoral threat of Reform, Sir Jacob said: “Look at where the votes went. We lost roughly seven million votes, about four million went to Reform, it seems about 2.3 million stayed at home.

“Therefore you’ve got 6.3 million of the seven million who left because they didn’t think we were being a properly conservative party, we weren’t doing what the Conservative Party is meant to do.”

09:53 AM BST

Ex-chancellor warns of wage-price spiral risk after Reeves agrees public sector pay rises

Rachel Reeves’ decision to agree to inflation-busting pay rises for public sector workers risks fuelling a wage-price “spiral”, Lord Hammond warned this morning.

The former chancellor told Sky News: “Whether the Bank of England will cut as early as this week, I am not so sure. Although the headline rate of inflation now looks relatively stable at 2 per cent, services are still rising at quite an alarming rate.

“That is being driven by wage increases that are way above the rate of inflation and the Bank of England will be worrying that these wage increases are going to feed back into a spiral that will start to push prices back up again.

“So I think there is quite likely to be a majority on the MPC [monetary policy committee] for waiting a little bit longer and of course Rachel Reeves this week has given a boost to those concerns by accepting public sector pay review body settlements in full which… is a boost to pay inflation in the UK and is likely to mean that pay settlements generally across the board move to a higher level.”

09:39 AM BST

Sunak should have waited for rate cut before calling election, says ex-chancellor

Rishi Sunak made a mistake by calling an early general election and he should have waited for the Bank of England to cut interest rates first before going to the country, Lord Hammond has suggested.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee will meet tomorrow to discuss whether to make a change on interest rates.

Asked about the possibility of a cut, Lord Hammond told Sky News: “I am pretty sure we will get rate cuts this year and therefore I have never quite understood why the previous prime minister decided to go early to the country when I think there would have been an increasingly good economic story.

“Rate cuts means mortgage cuts for people and that matters to voters.”

09:21 AM BST

Tories must battle Labour on political centre ground to return to power, says Lord Hammond

Lord Hammond said the Conservative Party must take Labour on in the political centre ground if it is to return to power.

The Tory former chancellor said the party needed to “rebuild” its brand with voters and “we can only do it from the centre of politics”.

Asked about the Tory leadership contest, Lord Hammond told Sky News: “If the Tory party wants to come back, to overturn what is a large majority in terms of parliamentary seats but a small margin in terms of percentage of popular vote, the Tory party has to adopt the same strategy.

“It has to be in that middle ground. It has to be competing with Labour on economic competence, management of public finances, all areas where until very recently the Tory party always scored very highly but the events of the last few years have damaged the brand.

“We have got to rebuild that brand and we can only do it from the centre of politics. So it is very important that the Tory party chooses the leader that is committed to that strategy, to the centre ground of politics.”

Lord Hammond said he was yet to make up his mind on who he wanted to be the party’s next leader.

09:04 AM BST

Reeves has ‘boxed herself in’ on tax rises, says ex-chancellor

Lord Hammond claimed Rachel Reeves had “boxed herself in” on tax rises by ruling out increases to income tax, VAT or National Insurance.

The former chancellor predicted Ms Reeves will put up inheritance tax and capital gains tax at the Budget in order to raise some extra revenue.

The senior Tory told Sky News: “The problem Rachel Reeves has got is that she has boxed herself in by ruling out changes to the big taxes.

“That will leave her looking at secondary taxes like inheritance tax and capital gains tax. I think everybody expects that an incoming Labour government will make some changes in those areas.”

He said he believed there would not be any “no-go areas” for raising taxes but he advised Ms Reeves to “tread extremely lightly and carefully around the taxes that impact on investment and entrepreneurship”.

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor - UK Parliament/Reuters

08:51 AM BST

Lord Hammond: Reeves could be preparing ‘manifesto commitment breaking tax increases’

Lord Hammond suggested Rachel Reeves could be preparing “manifesto commitment breaking tax increases” at her first Budget in October.

The former chancellor said the strength of Ms Reeves’ attacks on her predecessor, Jeremy Hunt, in recent days could amount to “preparing the pitch” for ditching pledges.

Ms Reeves told the News Agents podcast yesterday that “I think that we will have to increase taxes in the Budget” but it is not yet clear which levies could be targeted.

Labour pledged in its manifesto not to increase income tax, National Insurance or VAT. Ms Reeves has said she will stick to that pledge.

Asked about Ms Reeves claiming Mr Hunt had “lied” about the state of the public finances, Lord Hammond told Sky News: “Firstly, Labour has won a huge victory and the first golden rule is usually magnanimity in victory.

“I don’t really see the point of attacking the outgoing chancellor unless Rachel Reeves is preparing the pitch for some manifesto commitment breaking tax increases in October.”

08:49 AM BST

No ‘dramatic change’ likely soon on EU-UK relationship, says Lord Hammond

Lord Hammond said he hoped there will be a “gradual thawing in relations” between the UK and the EU in the coming years but he did not believe there will be a “dramatic change”.

Labour has said it wants to improve the post-Brexit trade deal with the bloc and increase cooperation.

The former chancellor told Sky News: “I hope that the result of the discussions that the new Government will have with the EU will be a gradual thawing in relations.

“I think it is unrealistic to think that we are going to get dramatic change in the relationship between the UK and the EU.

“The wounds are still too raw and the sensitivities still too great on both sides.

“I think the Europeans do not yet have a sense that there is a broad consensus in the UK for a closer relationship with the EU. I think that will come in time, but it is probably a little early yet.”

08:34 AM BST

Michael Gove gave in to ‘Nimbys’ on housebuilding, claims Lord Hammond

Lord Hammond accused Michael Gove of allowing “Nimbys to temporarily own the pitch” on the housebuilding debate.

The Tory former chancellor claimed the former communities secretary had “bowed out” of the debate when he was in office.

Lord Hammond told Sky News this morning: “There has been a lot of politics for sure. There are a lot of Conservative supporters and indeed others, not just Conservatives, who are very much opposed to development in their own backyards.

“Many of them understand the principle that we need to build homes somewhere and somehow this logjam has to be broken.

“And I am afraid that the last communities secretary decided to bow out from that debate and allow the Nimbys to temporarily own the pitch.”

Mr Gove was Angela Rayner’s immediate predecessor as communities secretary. He was in post when Rishi Sunak’s government dropped mandatory housebuilding targets.

08:30 AM BST

Lord Hammond issues migration warning to Labour over housebuilding plans

Lord Hammond suggested Labour’s plan to build more houses will not work unless the Government also allows more builders to come to the UK.

The Tory former chancellor said there is “social pressure for new housing” as well as an “urgent economic need to regenerate the housebuilding sector”.

“But I think it is not just about planning reform,” he told Sky News.

“You can’t build houses without builders and if the Government thinks relaxing the planning rules while tightening the migration rules is going to get houses built I think they are going to have another thing coming.”

08:19 AM BST

Labour’s new towns won’t be ready for at least five years, minister concedes

A wave of new towns proposed by the Government will not be “fully up and running” for at least five years, a housing minister conceded this morning.

Labour pledged in its manifesto to build a “new generation of new towns” to help address the nation’s housing crisis.

Matthew Pennycook said this morning that he wanted to see “spades in the ground on several of these large scale new communities by the final year of the Parliament”. But he said it will “take time” for the developments to be finished.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “Large scale communities of this size, and we are talking settlements that will be at least 10,000 units in size, some far larger up to 25,000 units, will take a long time. What we have got to get is spades in the ground by the end of the parliament, identifying those locations.

“But just to be absolutely clear, our ambition on the new towns front is over and above the planning changes we announced yesterday, that 370,000 housing target, so they are not crucial to that, if you like, the normal activity of local authorities in bringing forward homes through local plans.

“They will be over and above. But we recognise the challenge. They take time. They will be fully up and running in many instances only in a second term if we get the privilege to have one.”

08:07 AM BST

Labour will ‘succeed where others have failed’ on housebuilding, insists minister

Labour will “succeed where others have failed” when it comes to increasing housebuilding, a housing minister has insisted.

Matthew Pennycook was told during an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that many previous governments had promised big things on housebuilding but had failed to deliver.

Asked why the new administration would be any different, Mr Pennycook said: “We will succeed where others have failed partly because we have got a comprehensive plan to drive this forward in a way that I don’t think was there on previous occasions.”

07:52 AM BST

Minister: Councils will be forced to build houses on green belt if targets not met

A minister confirmed councils will be forced to use green belt land for new housing if they fail to meet their development targets.

Labour’s planning system shake-up will see so-called “grey belt” land - poor quality green belt land - released for housing.

Matthew Pennycook, a housing minister, told Sky News: “They will have to release it both through the plan making side of things, you have got to put local plans in place across the country, we have only got a third of up to date local plans, that is just not acceptable in a local plan-led planning system.

“So what local councils will face is when they are putting their plans in place, a sequential test for releasing land - brownfield first then grey belt then in extremis green belt land.

“But if they don’t have those local plans in place or they are not performing adequately against their housing targets, grey belt land could be released through that route.”

07:37 AM BST

Minister: UK in a ‘real downturn’ on housebuilding

The nation is in a “real downturn” on housebuilding because of the actions taken by the Tories in power, a Labour frontbencher said this morning.

Matthew Pennycook, a housing minister, said reforms set out by Angela Rayner, the Housing Secretary, yesterday would remedy the situation and increase the number of homes being built.

He told Sky News: “We said we would start 1.5 million new homes over the course of the Parliament, over that five years, that is the target which you should measure us on.

“We didn’t specifically set an annual target [of finished homes] because the inheritance that we have picked up is so appalling.

“Housing supply is predicted to drop below 200,000 homes a year. On the affordable side we are seeing grant funded housing reduced now to between 110,000 and 130,000, down from its 180,000 initial projection.

“So we are in a real downturn. The government made it worse by damaging changes to the National Planning Policy Framework enacted in December 2023, including abolishing mandatory housing targets.”

07:21 AM BST

Rachel Reeves admits she will raise taxes at the Budget

Rachel Reeves has admitted for the first time that she will increase taxes when she delivers her first Budget as Chancellor on Oct 30.

Ms Reeves unveiled a series of cost-cutting moves earlier this week designed to fill a hole in the public finances and warned there would be more “difficult decisions” ahead.

She went further last night, telling the News Agents podcast: “I think that we will have to increase taxes in the Budget.

“We had in our manifesto a commitment to fiscal rules to balance day-to-day spending through tax receipts and, by the end of the forecast period, to get debt down as a share of GDP. Those are sensible fiscal rules to keep a grip of the public finances.

“We also made other commitments in our manifesto, not to increase National Insurance, VAT or income tax for the duration and we’ll stick with those.”

07:17 AM BST

Farage: Scrapping winter fuel payments for 10m pensioners ‘cynical’ and ‘cruel’

Nigel Farage said a decision by Rachel Reeves to scrap winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners was “cynical and cruel”.

The Reform leader said he will not vote for the move.

The MP told GB News: “I have to say I think it’s rather a cruel thing to do, and I certainly won’t be voting for it as and when I get the opportunity.

“There were times in the past where maybe the argument was that it wasn’t necessary and it had been given as a bribe. But it’s almost like Labour are saying, ‘well, we don’t care about the pensioners, because they’re not going to vote for us anyway’.

“That money that could have gone to pensioners has gone for massive public sector pay rises, including over 22 per cent for junior doctors. This is a very cynical thing she did.”

The decision to scrap the payments was one of a number of cost-cutting measures unveiled by the Chancellor earlier this week to help fill a £22 billion black hole in the public finances which she claimed the Tories had left behind.