Tories’ ‘preferred choice’ is May general election, Labour claims

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow paymaster general, said he believed everything the Conservative party is doing indicates they prefer a general election in May - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

A May general election is the Tories’ “preferred choice”, Labour has claimed, as the party challenged Rishi Sunak to name the date.

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow paymaster general, said that “everything the Conservatives are doing” made him believe that “we are heading for a general election in May”.

At the beginning of this year, the Prime Minister said that an election in the second half of 2024 was his “working assumption”.

But the combination of the Budget on Wednesday and the Rwanda Bill nearing the end of its journey through Parliament has triggered speculation in Westminster of an earlier election.

Election ‘definitely coming in May’

Mr Ashworth told Times Radio: “I think everything the Conservatives are doing in terms of both their advertising on social media and their political positioning suggests to me that May is their preferred choice and I think we are heading for a general election in May.”

He added: “It is Rishi Sunak that makes these decisions and I think it is going to be May and I think Rishi Sunak now needs to name the date.”

Mr Ashworth made a £10 bet with Sky News’ Kay Burley, to be donated to charity, that the election would take place in May.

He said: “The general election, I think it’s coming in May. I think it’s definitely coming in May, the Conservatives are planning for May.”

Jonathan Ashworth made a £10 bet with Sky News' Kay Burley that the election would take place in May - Heathcliff O'Malley

Greg Hands, a trade minister, later ruled out an earlier election date. When asked by Times Radio if there was “any sniff” of a general election being held in May, Mr Hands said: “No.”

When told that the opinion polls are currently “awful” for the Tories and that they appear to have “no chance”, he said: “Well, I disagree with that. And obviously the poll that matters will be the general election.”

He added: “Well, of course I’d like us to be doing much better than that. But the poll that matters, well, there are two polls that matter.

“There’s the one on the 2nd of May, particularly here in London, to get rid of Mayor Sadiq Khan. And then there’s the poll, the general election.”

The latest a general election can be held is 28th January 2025, but it is the prime minister’s choosing as to when it will take place within the five-year parliamentary term.