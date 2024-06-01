Tories push cash for towns as Labour call plan 'gimmick'

The Conservatives have pledged to give 30 towns across the UK £20m each in an expansion of its levelling-up policy, if the party is re-elected.

Areas including Tamworth, Halifax, Newtown and Perth would benefit from the funding, with local people deciding how it would be used.

But Labour branded the levelling-up pledge a "phoney gimmick" that had failed to deliver economic growth.

The party said the policy was "another reckless unfunded spending commitment".

The promised funding would take the total number of towns on the programme to more than 100.

The Tories say the towns were chosen based on factors such as median pay and life expectancy.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the funding could go towards things like reviving high streets and growing local economies.

Asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme why 16 of the areas had Tory MPs, Science Minister Andrew Griffith denied this was electioneering.

Others, including Tamworth, were recently held by the Conservatives.

"It's not a new gimmick, it's a tried and tested policy that's already working," Mr Griffith said.

However, the Liberal Democrats said the Tories had failed to deliver on their levelling up promises and the policy had "pitted councils against each other and left them begging for scraps".

Mr Sunak will be out campaigning in north-east England to promote his towns policy.

Meanwhile, Labour has launched its election "battle bus" in west London, with deputy leader Angela Rayner setting off on a 5,000-mile tour of battleground seats across the country.

Sir Keir Starmer launched Labour's "battle bus" alongside shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and deputy leader Angela Rayner [PA Media]

It comes as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party's "number one mission is wealth creation".

In an interview with the Times newspaper he said he was "doggedly determined" to allow people to make money.

Sir Keir had made economic stability and delivering growth central to his campaign and the first of his party's five missions.

"When I say our number one mission is economic growth you could say our number one mission is wealth creation," he told the Times.

Sir Keir acknowledged it was "an odd thing for the Labour Party to say" but added that encouraging people to make money was "the only way our country can go forward".

In 1998 New Labour spin doctor Peter Mandelson famously said his party was "intensely relaxed about people getting filthy rich as long as they pay their taxes".

Asked if he was also relaxed about people making money, Sir Keir told the paper: "Very. I’m not just relaxed, I’m relaxed as well as being doggedly determined."

[BBC]

Later Sir Keir will set out plans to reform the benefits system, which he hopes will help get two million more people back into work.

The party will aim to increase the employment rate from 75% to 80% if it wins power, partly by bringing together job centres and the careers service.

There would also be greater powers and more funding for mayors to develop localised schemes to improve employment in their areas.

There would be a particular focus on 18-to-21 year-olds, with help guaranteed to get them into work, training or apprenticeships.

The Conservatives said the plans were "waffle not welfare reform".

Last year, the Tories announced their own plans to get people back to work, including extra support for job-seekers and tougher sanctions for people who are able to work but are not trying to look for a job.