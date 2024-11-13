The Tories Are Still By Far The Most Unpopular Party In The Country

Kemi Badenoch speaks after being elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on November 2. via Associated Press

The Tories remain by far the most unpopular major political party in the country, according to a new poll.

The YouGov survey found that two-thirds of voters (66%) say they have an “unfavourable” opinion of the Conservatives.

Barely a quarter (24%) have a favourable view of the party, giving them a net approval rating of minus 42.

That is far worse that the next most unpopular party, Reform UK, who have an approval rating of minus 29.

Labour - who have endured a torrid time since their landslide victory over the Tories in the general election on July 4 - are next on minus 25, with the Lib Dems on minus 4 and the Greens on minus 1.

In a further blow for the Tories, just one on five voters (21%) have a favourable view of the party’s new leader Kemi Badenoch, compared to 41% who have an unfavourable opinion of her.

However, her net approval rating of minus 20 is still better than Nigel Farage (minus 31) and prime minister Keir Starmer (minus 33).

The most popular are Lib Dem leader Ed Davey and Green co-leader Carla Denyer, who are both on minus 7.

The findings show the size of the challenge facing Badenoch, who beat Robert Jenrick to be elected Tory leader on November 2.

However, she was boosted earlier this week when a poll by the More in Common think tank gave the Conservatives a two point lead over Labour.

