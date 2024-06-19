The Tories are teetering on the brink of extinction

These figures are startling for sure, but perhaps they shouldn’t be.

We’ve been conditioned for so long to believe the Conservative Party, as the natural party of government, will always be a major political force.

But that underestimates the almost unique confluence of events conspiring against them this election – from the short campaign effects of the D-Day gaffe and the rise of Reform UK, to the longer-term brand challenges going back to the mini budget and Partygate. Their local election results would have been flashing warning signs.

Our MRP projections – in partnership with Electoral Calculus – estimate that Labour could win 516 seats and the Conservatives be left with just 53 MPs. Perhaps just as remarkably, they’d be fighting out with the Liberal Democrats, on 50 projected seats, to be the Official Opposition. The SNP would drop down to just eight seats. Based on these figures, Labour would be on for a majority of 382.

That would be historic. But this MRP is not out-of-line with what classic national voting intention polls are saying of around a 21-point Labour lead. That speaks to the fact the Prime Minister is spending his time in seats with 15,000+ Conservative majorities.

Let’s talk about how we got to these figures. Multi-level regression and post stratification (MRP) is an advanced statistical modelling technique where we can ask voting intention to a large scale (in this case over 17,000) nationally representative survey.

Using the respondent’s demographic and voting data, we can map out how voting patterns of people like them play out across the country. This then allows us to produce predicted vote shares in each constituency and therefore a likely winner in each seat, based on probability. From there you add up the overall result of the General Election.

What MRPs don’t do very well is pick up local factors – such as the level of resource a party puts into them, or an incumbency factor if the MP is particularly well thought of. But they do give a very good sense of how national trends could play out at a local level.

That may be part of the reason we’ve ended up in a situation where Rishi Sunak’s Richmond and Northallerton seat is “too close to call”, as we have for James Cleverly in Braintree. This would be unprecedented, and emphasises the risk of electoral extinction that the Conservative Party is now having to contemplate.

In our model – with fieldwork completed between 7-18 June – Nigel Farage doesn’t pick up Clacton, and the Greens lose Brighton Pavilion, So, it’s worth restating that more than 100 seats in our model have less than five percentage points between the parties in first and second place. In other words, they’re on a knife edge.

Things can change in campaigns. But if you’re the Conservative Party, with postal votes dropping on doormats, you need them to – and fast.

Chris Hopkins is political research director at Savanta UK