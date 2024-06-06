The Tories are teetering on the edge of the abyss

‘Everything is simple in war, but even the simplest thing is difficult.” So wrote the great German military strategist, Carl von Clausewitz, explaining his concept of “friction”: the need for any plan to take account of opponents’ own ability to act, the tendency of unforeseen events to crop up, and the propensity of everything to take longer and be more complicated than you think.

In its current election campaign, the Conservative Party seems to be going out of its way to prove Clausewitz’s maxim. It didn’t have a particularly good plan in the first place, but simple things have been got badly wrong, and the failure to anticipate the likely actions of Nigel Farage could yet be disastrous.

The original strategy was to spend two weeks squeezing the Reform Party to the Right, then pivot the other way and tell voters unenthusiastic about Keir Starmer that Labour had “no plan”.

It hardly needs saying it hasn’t worked. The polls have barely moved over the past two weeks. Reform has not been squeezed, and is looking ever more unlikely after Farage’s return.

The strategy failed for three reasons. First, the Reform vote was firmer than Tory strategists thought. I’m not surprised: in my experience those who go to Reform do so because they fundamentally believe we don’t have a truly conservative government interested in implementing conservative policies. A couple of random announcements by a losing party in an election campaign aren’t likely to change that.

The second reason it has failed is that it is misjudging the mood of the country. There may not be great enthusiasm for Labour. But there most certainly is great enthusiasm, as far as I can see, for giving the Conservative Party an almighty kicking. The reasons for that may vary but they all come together in the mood of “time for a change”.

And third, Labour self-evidently does have a plan. The problem is, it’s a bad and dangerous one.

It makes no sense to pursue a failing strategy. But unfortunately there are few options left. We can’t now tilt credibly Right, because Reform under Farage has captured that ground, and because many of our own MPs don’t want to go there, as the hedging on the proposed immigration cap, and, seemingly, on the ECHR demonstrates.

We can’t tilt credibly any further left without becoming the Liberal Democrats. The party overall is stuck with its current policy mix.

The only real choice remaining is to take the advice of another great general, Marshal Foch: “My centre is giving way, my right is retreating; situation excellent; I shall attack.” In the same way, it’s vital now to hit hard at Labour’s vulnerabilities.

The hit on the £2,000 tax bill shows they can be rattled. Keir Starmer described himself last week as a “socialist” and it is baffling that Tory attack dogs, if we have any, have not gone in hard on this. And, if he’d rather see even a close relative suffer than ever go private, how can we trust him to care about the performance of the NHS for anyone else?

We must keep questioning the sincerity of Keir Starmer’s conversion to the cause of national independence, Angela Rayner’s to the nuclear deterrent, or Rachel Reeves’s to keeping down taxes on working people. Or indeed Labour’s general commitment to good government: can you imagine how the Left would have reacted if Boris Johnson had lost a no confidence vote in Parliament and yet refused to stand down, as Vaughan Gething (who, you’ll probably need reminding, is the First Minister of Wales) has just done?

So the material is there. The question is whether voters have stopped listening. It gives me no pleasure to say I predicted the current situation and warned that a meltdown was coming.

That could now be imminent, and the collapse in Tory expectations reveals it all too clearly: getting just 200 Tory MPs after July 4 would now be seen as an extraordinary success.

It is difficult to avoid a sense that the Conservative Party is wobbling on the brink this weekend. Probably it will stabilise as it always has before. But it is not certain. A lot of things have to go right for Reform if it is to pull ahead of the Tories. But it could.

Let’s face it, its manifesto is very likely to be more attractive to many conservatives than the Conservatives’ own, and many Tory candidates will try to signal they’d rather be fighting on those policies too. If Reform can capture the widespread mood for anti-establishment politics too, then who knows? One more Conservative week as bad as the last two, and anything could happen.

One thing is certain: nothing like this campaign must ever happen again. “Winning from the centre” must never again be used as an excuse for imposing growth-crushing social democratic governance on conservative voters.

Soon, the whole of the Right in British politics must instead find a way of uniting around conservative policies that can deliver the real change voters clearly want. And everyone who shares those beliefs should have a part in that.

Lord Frost served as Brexit Minister in the Boris Johnson government