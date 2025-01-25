Tories try to force Labour to ban ‘damaging’ smartphones in Schools Bill

Labour sources previously said the Government has no plans to ban smartphones in schools - sturti/iStockphoto

The Conservatives will try to force the Government to introduce a ban on “damaging” smartphones in schools through its flagship education Bill.

The opposition party tabled an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill on Friday that would require all schools in England to prohibit mobile phones and other devices during the school day.

The Tories said the proposed legislation would leave it up to individual schools how best to implement the ban, while making clear teachers would be “mandated” to enforce it.

Laura Trott, the shadow education secretary, said: “We have a growing understanding of how damaging phones and social media are on our children’s education. That’s why we believe that smartphones in schools should be banned during the school day.

“This is the right thing for parents, teachers and children, and I hope Labour will back it.”

Laura Trott, the shadow education secretary, speaks to students during a visit to Ashcroft Technology Academy - Edward Massey/CCHQ

Labour sources previously told The Telegraph the Government has no plans to ban smartphones in schools and that many already choose to do so.

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, told the Commons’ education select committee earlier this month that “the guidance we have in place at the moment is being followed by schools”.

According to recent Ipsos polling, 60 per cent of people in Britain think smartphones should be banned in schools – above the global average of 53 per cent.

The previous Tory government issued guidance backing headteachers in restricting access to phones in schools, but stopped short of binding rules. The party later stepped up its position on the issue ahead of the general election and pledged to make the guidance statutory.

Many British schools have pressed ahead with bans without waiting for government regulation.

‘Catastrophic impact’

Ormiston Academies Trust banned smartphones at the start of this school year, in a move that affected around 35,000 pupils. Tom Rees, Ormiston’s chief executive, said pupils’ over-reliance on digital devices was having a “catastrophic” impact on their mental health and learning.

However, the Conservatives said on Friday that many schools were failing to implement restrictions on smartphones, prompting the need for “further action… to crack down on the issue as the problem persists”.

The party cited a report published last year by the Policy Exchange think tank, which suggested only 11 per cent of secondary schools have an “effective ban” on mobile phones in the classroom.

It comes as a string of countries rolled out bans on smartphones in schools last year, including Hungary and the Netherlands.

It followed a damning report published by the United Nations in 2023 calling for smartphones to be outlawed from the classroom in an effort to kerb disruption.

The study said mobile devices were distracting, likely to have a “negative link” with academic performance, and could be used to bully and harass peers.

60 per cent of people in Britain think smartphones should be banned in schools - SolStock/E+

The schools Bill amendment tabled by the Tories on Friday said sixth form colleges and boarding schools should be allowed some leniency on smartphone use for safeguarding reasons.

The Government is expected to face a flurry of other amendments to its Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill as the package of reforms makes its way through Parliament.

The proposed legislation, which was formally unveiled in December, has received broad cross-party support for its plans to improve children’s safety – such as a crackdown on homeschooling.

However, ministers have faced a major fallout over their proposed school reforms under the Bill, with academy trust leaders warning the planned changes could wreck their current freedoms.

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, claims current guidance in being followed by schools - Wiktor Szymanowicz/GETTY

The Prime Minister was accused of “half a U-turn” on Wednesday after he confirmed the Government would amend its own Bill following a backlash from school leaders.

Sir Keir Starmer said ministers had tabled an amendment making clear that the reforms would not lead to a pay cut for academy teachers, although they will still face other restrictions.

The amendment still has not been formally tabled despite Sir Keir saying at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday that it was “put down this morning”, The Telegraph has learnt.

The Department for Education told The Telegraph it would “be tabled at the earliest opportunity next week at committee stage”.

‘Schools have power to confiscate’

A spokesman for the Department for Education said: “The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill will be a seminal moment for the safety and success of our children, from new safeguards around home education to breakfast clubs in every primary school to set children up to learn.

“There is already clear government guidance which helps headteachers to decide how best to prohibit phones in a way that will work in their own schools. If pupils fail to follow those rules, schools have the power to confiscate devices.”

Dame Rachel de Souza, the children’s commissioner, is also understood to be preparing to put forward an amendment calling for a smacking ban on children in England.

Under current laws in England, parents and carers are prohibited from smacking their children except when it amounts to “reasonable punishment” or “reasonable chastisement”. Both Scotland and Wales have removed this defence, but the same has not happened in England.