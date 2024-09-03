Tories turned into ‘grumpy party,’ says James Cleverly in leadership bid

James Cleverly suggested the Conservatives have turned into the “grumpy party” as he launched his leadership bid on Monday 2 September.

The former home secretary vowed to reduce migration and restore “confidence in capitalism” as he calls for party unity in what was billed as a major speech in his campaign.

After delivering his address, Mr Cleverly was asked by reporters how he would draw young voters back to the Tories.

“We’ve never been the nasty party, I’ve never subscribed to that, but we have turned into the grumpy party, and young people are turned off by that,” he said.

“So let’s change that. Let’s be optimistic. Let’s focus on them, attract them to the party, listen to their voices and deliver on their aspirations, and that’s what I would do.”