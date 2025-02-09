Tories urged to work with Reform to avoid local election disaster

Tory figures have warned that Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage’s parties will not be able to beat Labour unless they co-operate. - Ben Birchall/PA

The Conservatives must work with Reform UK to avoid a wipeout at the local elections, two former Cabinet ministers have urged.

Sir Brandon Lewis and Esther McVey warned that Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage’s parties would not be able to defeat Labour unless they agreed to co-operate.

It comes as Reform surpassed 200,000 members on Sunday afternoon, meaning it has more than doubled its membership in less than three months.

May’s local elections are expected to prove difficult for the Conservatives because they were last held four years ago at the height of Boris Johnson’s post-pandemic popularity.

Sir Brandon, a former Tory chairman and Northern Ireland secretary, lost his Great Yarmouth seat to Reform’s Rupert Lowe at the general election last year.

He told The Telegraph: “If we want to defeat Labour then the Right has to find a way to come together, and the same logic applies to the locals.

“I just can’t see that being viable at the moment, because Kemi has been so fixated around saying ‘absolutely no way’. But the Right cannot win while it is split. That’s for sure.”

Ms McVey was re-elected in Tatton by less than 1,200 votes last year. Reform came third in the constituency, winning almost 6,000 votes and 11.5 per cent of the vote.

The former work and pensions secretary set up the Blue Collar Conservatives caucus in 2012, a pressure group made up of MPs who identify as working-class conservatives.

Ms McVey said she was “very much in tune” with the party’s working-class vote.

“If you go issue by issue between the Reform MPs and most Conservative MPs, you wouldn’t really see much difference between them,” she said.

“You’ve got to look at what it is you’re trying to do. You’ve got to put personalities aside to look at the end goal, and the end goal is to remove socialism and this socialist Government given the way it is destroying the country.

“Now, if that means having an electoral pact to make sure that you get the goal you want, then that’s what I’d be doing because I am a pragmatist. If Tories and Reform on the ground want to do local pacts for the local and Mayoral elections, they should be allowed to do so.”

Other senior figures including Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, have also called for the two parties to build a national alliance in the future.

But both Mr Farage and Mrs Badenoch have explicitly ruled out making any deals despite warnings their reluctance to do so could hand Sir Keir Starmer a second term in power.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Reform want to destroy us. They are the reason we are saddled with a Labour Government. We would not do a pact with that.”

A Reform spokesman said there were “absolutely no circumstances in which Reform would ever do a pact with the Conservative Party”.

Reform gained its 200,000th member just before 2pm on Sunday, hours before Mr Farage addressed the latest of a number of regional party rallies in Wiltshire.

The party hit the 100,000 mark on Nov 28 last year, and on Boxing Day surpassed the last Tory membership figure of 131,680.

In his speech, Mr Farage said the recent growth of Reform – which topped a YouGov poll for the first time last week – had been “truly extraordinary”.

Pointing to a screen displaying the party’s live membership ticker, he said: “As I leave this stage, that message will change, and it will say that the Labour Party has 309,000 members.

“And when we overtake them, we will be the biggest political party in this country. That’s our goal, that’s our aim, that’s our target.”

Mr Farage will also spearhead Reform UK’s Holyrood election campaign next year, with party figures saying he will confront Scotland’s “boring” political leaders.

Martyn Greene, the party’s organiser for Scotland, confirmed that the MP for Clacton “will be fronting” the party as polls suggest it is on course to make a major breakthrough in Scottish politics.

Prof Sir John Curtice, Britain’s leading pollster, sounded a note of caution, telling The Sunday National that Mr Farage was “not particularly popular” in Scotland.

However Mr Greene also said a separate Scottish leader would be chosen from a cohort of MSPs that he hopes will be elected to the Scottish Parliament next year, but not in advance of the election.

“Nigel will be fronting the campaign. He’s already looking forward to it,” he said. “Against the likes of John Swinney, Anas Sarwar and Russell Findlay, he’ll bring some excitement to what was previously looking to be a pretty dull campaign.”

Mr Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, said last week that he would work with Reform UK as he tries to oust the SNP and become first minister at next year’s Holyrood election.