Tornado damages Janesville, Wisconsin; emergency response underway
Tornado damages Janesville, Wisconsin. Emergency responders on scene. Stay away from south side due to downed trees and power lines.
Tornado damages Janesville, Wisconsin. Emergency responders on scene. Stay away from south side due to downed trees and power lines.
"I still can't believe it," the widow said in her first interview since her husband's death on June 11
On March 23, Aliyah Lynette Jaico, 8, and her family were enjoying an afternoon of swimming at a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel when she disappeared.
The first weekend of summer won't be the most ideal for any outdoor plans in southern Ontario as the region will be contending with rain and the threat of thunderstorms for both days
WARNING: This story contains graphic details of violence.The Edmonton man who murdered seven-year-old Bella Desrosiers in front of her mother and little sister will be ineligible for parole for 15 years.Friday's sentencing comes more than four years after David Moss, in a state of psychosis, stabbed the young girl and dragged her from her bedroom while her mother, Melissa Francis, was tucking her into bed.Moss was found guilty of second-degree murder last year for the May 18, 2020, killing.Court
Paul D. Thorley, 30, and Mary E. Thorley, 28, allegedly left the child alone for around 15 minutes while they went boating in Lake George, N.Y., police say
Brian Warter, 51, and Erica Wishard, 48, were "in panic mode" and unable to "swim parallel to the shore," according to authorities
ESSEX, ONT. — A mother, father and two young children were found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario in a tragedy that has devastated the local community, the area's mayor said Friday as police offered few details on their investigation. Ontario Provincial Police had taped off the tree-lined road that leads to the home, about 30 kilometres south of Windsor, Ont. A bouquet of flowers and a teddy bear rested against a post, and a card left signed by members of the community reads "rest in
GENEVA (AP) — An Indian-born billionaire and three family members were sentenced to prison on Friday for exploiting domestic workers at their lakeside villa in Switzerland by seizing their passports, barring them from going out and making them work up to 18 hours a day.
Nearly 30 years after the bodies of “Julie” Williams, 24, and Laura “Lollie” Winans, 24, were found bound and gagged at their campsite with their throats slit, the FBI has tracked their killer
Nights are getting uncomfortably and dangerously hotter in India’s capital as people in the world’s most populous nation feel little respite from unrelenting temperatures.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska serial killer who admitted that he killed five people, including one when he was only 14, has died in an Indiana prison, officials said.
Two other Americans who brought ammunition to the island avoided 12-year prison sentences thanks to courts finding their cases to involved “exceptional circumstances.”
Justice Clarence Thomas, one of the Supreme Court’s leading conservatives, found himself standing alone when the court handed down a major gun decision Friday. Thomas broke with his eight colleagues, who all voted to uphold a federal gun ban for people under domestic violence restraining orders, a decision that handed a win to the Biden…
In October 2021, a group of Calgary Police Service officers were drinking at a local strip club when one of the officers sexually assaulted a female employee and the others lied about it, newly released court documents show. The documents — an agreed statement of facts and court transcript — were filed as part of one officer's plea to a charge of sexual assault earlier this year.Const. Gurluv Singh was handed a conditional discharge, meaning a conviction will not be registered if he completes a
“We are American citizens, originally from Palestine, and I don’t know where to go to feel safe with my kids," the 3-year-old's mother said.
An 18-year-old UK student died after the tire hit her windshield as she drove down I-75 last summer.
Security cameras at a home in New South Wales, Australia, captured the terrifying moment a kangaroo attacked a toddler on June 15. The two-year-old girl was happily playing in her backyard when a juvenile male kangaroo bolted across the grass and knocked her down. Luckily, her father immediately ran to the rescue and fought off the marsupial marauder.
Ontario Provincial Police have blocked a road leading to a home in a rural community south of Windsor, where four bodies were discovered on Thursday following an emergency call. The local mayor says the dead include a mother, father and two young children. (June 21, 2024)
Saskatchewan RCMP says they've located the vehicle of a woman who allegedly abducted her three children last December, in an investigation that's spanned three provinces.Police said in an updated news release Saturday they found a white Mercedes GLC — which they believe was driven by 55-year-old Astrid Schiller —abandoned at Pine Cree Regional Park in southwestern Saskatchewan on Friday.Last week, Manitoba RCMP said the woman was arrested at a Canada-U.S. border crossing near Boissevain on a war
A woman in Texas has been charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a 3-year-old child at an apartment complex pool and making racial statements, according to police.